Tickets For Disney’s THE LION KING Go On Sale In Grand Rapids On November 24

Disney Theatrical Group and Broadway Grand Rapids will place tickets for the upcoming Grand Rapids engagement of THE LION KING on sale to the public on Monday, November 24 at noon. The production will return to DeVos Performance Hall for a limited three-week run from April 8 through April 26, 2026. Opening night is scheduled for Thursday, April 9 at 7:30 p.m.

In Grand Rapids, The Lion King will play Tuesdays through Fridays at 7:30 p.m., with a Thursday matinee on April 9 at 1 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Extra Magic Packages, which include premium seating and merchandise, will also be available. Beginning November 24, tickets will be sold at the DeVos Performance Hall Box Office, through Ticketmaster, and via BroadwayGrandRapids.com. Group orders for ten or more may be placed by calling 616-235-6285.

Ticket buyers are advised that DeVos Performance Hall, Ticketmaster, and BroadwayGrandRapids.com are the official ticketing sources. Purchases made through brokers or third-party sellers may not be eligible for replacement or update notifications.

ABOUT THE LION KING

The Lion King has toured North America for more than 23 years, playing over 10,000 performances in more than 90 cities and welcoming over 25 million attendees. Approaching its 30th year on Broadway, the production has been seen by more than 127 million people across 30 global stagings. The show has been performed in nine languages and currently maintains eight productions worldwide, including Broadway, London, Paris, Hamburg, Madrid, Tokyo, Mexico City, and the North American tour.

The musical won six Tony Awards in 1998, including Best Musical, Best Direction of a Musical for Julie Taymor, Best Costume Design, Best Scenic Design, Best Lighting Design, and Best Choreography. Taymor, who conceived and directed the production and co-designed the masks, was the first woman to win the Tony Award for Best Direction of a Musical and continues to oversee productions internationally.

The score features music by Elton John and Tim Rice from the original animated film, along with additional contributions from Lebo M, Mark Mancina, Jay Rifkin, Julie Taymor, and Hans Zimmer. Material from Rhythm of the Pride Lands is also incorporated. The book is adapted by Roger Allers and Irene Mecchi. The creative team includes Michael Curry (masks and puppets), Steve Canyon Kennedy (sound design), Michael Ward (hair and makeup), David Kreppel and Sean Mayes (music supervisors), Anthony Lyn (associate director), Marey Griffith (associate choreographer), Lisa Dawn Cave (production supervisor), Thomas Schlenk (general manager), Robert Elhai (associate music producer), Michael Keller (music coordinator), Robert Elhai and David Metzger (orchestrators), Rick Sordelet (fight director), and ARC/Mark Brandon, CSA (casting).

The Grand Rapids engagement is presented by arrangement with Broadway Grand Rapids as part of the 2025–2026 subscription season.