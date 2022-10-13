THE NUTCRACKER Ballet to be Performed With Detroit Symphony Youth Orchestra in December

The Nutcracker will return to the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center Dec. 3 at 1 and 7 p.m., and Dec. 4 at 2 p.m.

With angels and sugarplums, a magic prince, a dreamy young girl, a mysterious old man and a Christmas tree that grows sky high, the entire family is sure to enjoy this timeless Yuletide fantasy, which features the accompaniment of the Detroit Symphony Youth Orchestra.

Tickets are available by calling (313) 943-2354 or by visiting https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2203105®id=59&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dearborntheater.com%2Fevents%2F149-the-nutcracker-ballet-with-detroit-symphony-youth-orchestra?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1