THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Announced At Circle Theatre

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee will hit the stage at Circle Theatre!

An eclectic group of six mid-pubescents vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime. While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, the tweens spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming"ding" of the bell that signals a spelling mistake.

Six spellers enter; one speller leaves! At least the losers get a juice box. Winner of the Tony and the Drama Desk Awards for Best Book, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee has charmed audiences across the country with its effortless humor and vibrant score. For tickets and more information, visit Click Here!

PRICES: $30 - 34

DATES: May 4 - 20, Wed - Sat, 7:30 PM | Sunday, May 14, 3 PM

Accessible seating available by phone. Call 616-456-6656!