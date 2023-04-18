Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Announced At Circle Theatre

An eclectic group of six mid-pubescents vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime.

Apr. 18, 2023  

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee will hit the stage at Circle Theatre!

An eclectic group of six mid-pubescents vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime. While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, the tweens spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming"ding" of the bell that signals a spelling mistake.

Six spellers enter; one speller leaves! At least the losers get a juice box. Winner of the Tony and the Drama Desk Awards for Best Book, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee has charmed audiences across the country with its effortless humor and vibrant score. For tickets and more information, visit Click Here!

PRICES: $30 - 34

DATES: May 4 - 20, Wed - Sat, 7:30 PM | Sunday, May 14, 3 PM

Accessible seating available by phone. Call 616-456-6656!





Muskegon Civic Theatre To Present CINDERELLA This May Photo
Muskegon Civic Theatre To Present CINDERELLA This May
Muskegon Civic Theatre ends its season of possibilities by presenting Rodgers and Hammerstein's CINDERELLA, sparkling on the Frauenthal stage.
Saline Area Players Presents THE VILLAIN WORE A DIRTY SHIRT OR... ALW AYS WASH YOUR LONG J Photo
Saline Area Players Presents THE VILLAIN WORE A DIRTY SHIRT OR... ALW AYS WASH YOUR LONG JOHNS'CAUSE IT MAKES A LOTTA CENTS
Saline Area Players, celebrating 50 years of theater, is presenting a fun and lighthearted show in which the audience is encouraged to strongly react to the heroes and villains.Brent Lofgren, who has performed in many Saline Area Players productions as well as with several other area theater troupes, is making his debut as a director. 'The Villain Wore a Dirty Shirt Or... Alw ays Wash Your Long Johns'Cause It Makes a Lotta Cents' by Tim Kelly and produced by special arrangement with Pioneer Drama Service offers an interactive experience.
Rosedale Community Players Presents FLUNG By Lisa Dillman Photo
Rosedale Community Players Presents FLUNG By Lisa Dillman
Rosedale Community Players will end their 2022-2023 season with the family drama Flung by Lisa Dillman. The show will open on April 28th and it will run through May 13th.
Interview: Garrett Turner Says TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL at Wharton Center is an Unmat Photo
Interview: Garrett Turner Says TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL at Wharton Center is an Unmatchable Story That Will Change Your Life
April 18th through the 23rd only, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical comes to Wharton Center for the first time. Tina premiered in London in 2018 before moving to Broadway in 2019. Last fall, the national tour started its journey in theatres across North America.

