Second Annual Solo Performance Festival Comes to the Matrix Theatre in June

Preparations are underway for the Second Annual Solo Performance Festival which takes place at Matrix Theatre Saturday, June 24 from 1-9pm.

There is no shortage of talent. Over 20 performers will delight you with colorful character portrayals, poignant poetry, and true-life stories that will make you laugh and even cry. Spend the day at Matrix hopping between our indoor and outdoor stages of short collections and full-length performances. Some highlights include Sofa Stories, back for a second year, and Matrix’s own immersive theatre experience for you to step into. “We’re so excited to be back for a second year!” says Director of Productions, Marisa Dluge. “The festival will have all the variety and uniqueness as year one, but with new performers, styles and staging. There will be something for absolutely everyone; a true celebration of the diversity and power of solo performance!”

All presentations and activities take place in and around Matrix Theatre Company located at 2730 Bagley Street, in the heart of Mexicantown. Festival Pass is $15. For Solo Fest Details go to Click Here, or call 313 967 0999.