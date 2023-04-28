NEW WORKS FESTIVAL at Flint Repertory Theatre
Special Offer: Flint Repertory Theatre Holds Annual 3-Day New Works Festival
FIM Flint Repertory Theatre's annual New Works Festival brings thrilling new works by some of the American theatre's most compelling contemporary playwrights and composers. The week of workshops and development culminates in a three-day event where audience members experience these new works before anyone else and meet the artists working to bring the future of American theatre to life.
Friday, April 28 7pm
Down Stairs Neighbor
By Beth Henley
Low is trying to write a play in seven days, because her time is limited. The play is set in 1970s Tarson, Mississippi. Sharon Bunn, a pornographic puppeteer, moves into the downstairs apartment below Wayne Purvis and Young Low, and things go bad.
Saturday, April 29 2pm
A Driving Beat
By Jordan Ramirez Puckett
Mateo, a 14-year-old boy with brown skin, and Diane, his white adoptive mother, take a road trip from their home in Ohio to his birthplace in San Diego. Throughout the journey, they are forced to reconcile their differing identities and what it means to be a family.
Saturday, April 29 7pm
Younger
By Kelundra Smith
In this imagined prequel to Lorraine Hansberry's "A Raisin in the Sun," Lena and Walter, Sr. must find a way to hold onto their dreams and each other after life in the North is not as they thought it would be.
Sunday, April 30 2pm
Funny, Like HaHa (Or A Play About A Rape Joke)
By Katherine Gwynn
A cutting play that takes a sharp knife to the misogyny and white feminism of the comedy world, and how being a survivor is a joke.
For tickets, visit tickets.thefim.org