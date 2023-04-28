NEW WORKS FESTIVAL at Flint Repertory Theatre

FIM Flint Repertory Theatre's annual New Works Festival brings thrilling new works by some of the American theatre's most compelling contemporary playwrights and composers. The week of workshops and development culminates in a three-day event where audience members experience these new works before anyone else and meet the artists working to bring the future of American theatre to life.



Friday, April 28 7pm

Down Stairs Neighbor

By Beth Henley

Low is trying to write a play in seven days, because her time is limited. The play is set in 1970s Tarson, Mississippi. Sharon Bunn, a pornographic puppeteer, moves into the downstairs apartment below Wayne Purvis and Young Low, and things go bad.



Saturday, April 29 2pm

A Driving Beat

By Jordan Ramirez Puckett

Mateo, a 14-year-old boy with brown skin, and Diane, his white adoptive mother, take a road trip from their home in Ohio to his birthplace in San Diego. Throughout the journey, they are forced to reconcile their differing identities and what it means to be a family.



Saturday, April 29 7pm

Younger

By Kelundra Smith

In this imagined prequel to Lorraine Hansberry's "A Raisin in the Sun," Lena and Walter, Sr. must find a way to hold onto their dreams and each other after life in the North is not as they thought it would be.



Sunday, April 30 2pm

Funny, Like HaHa (Or A Play About A Rape Joke)

By Katherine Gwynn

A cutting play that takes a sharp knife to the misogyny and white feminism of the comedy world, and how being a survivor is a joke.



For tickets, visit tickets.thefim.org