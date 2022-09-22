Matrix Theatre Presents Bagley Street Film Festival In October

Matrix Theatre presents the Bagley Street Film Festival, a celebration of Michigan filmmakers, October 21, 22, and 23, 2022 to be held at two (2) locations in Southwest Detroit's Mexicantown. The festival highlights Michigan filmmakers in a variety of film types - features, documentaries, shorts, and animation, along with a special block of films produced by youth 17 and under. Ticket prices are $10 per block. For more information, or to order tickets go to filmfreeway.com/BagleyStreetFilmFestival, or call 313.967.0999.

"This Festival brings together local filmmakers who are using the medium to share stories from their communities, breach barriers of language and culture, and engage new audiences in thoughtful conversation and problem-solving," said filmmaker and Festival Chair Maurizio Dominguez. "This is the third film festival Matrix has produced, and we're excited to reignite this event and share works from local talent with the community."

"The films will be shown at two locations within Mexicantown," said Matrix Director of Production, Marisa Dluge. "The locations are Matrix Theatre located at 2730 Bagley and The Ford Resource & Engagement Center at 20th Street, both within walking distance from each other." Dluge emphasized that she will be updating the website, along with all of the Matrix social media, as new information becomes available.