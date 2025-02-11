LIFE OF PI Tour is Coming to Wharton Center in March

Performances will run from Tuesday, Mar 11 – Sun, Mar 16,2025.
Tickets for LIFE OF PI, the Tony Award winning theatrical experience, at The Wharton Center are now available.
Produced by Simon Friend, Daryl Roth, Hal Luftig, Mark Gordon Pictures, and NETworks Presentations, Lolita Chakrabarti's dazzling stage adaptation of LIFE OF PI is based on Yann Martel's best-selling novel – one of the best-loved works of fiction and winner of the International Booker Prize (formerly Man Booker Prize) which has sold more than 15 million copies worldwide. LIFE OF PI has become a global phenomenon with acclaimed engagements on Broadway, London's West End, and UK tour, and now LIFE OF PI is thrilling U.S. audiences on a multi-city tour.
Told with jaw-dropping visuals, world class puppetry, and exquisite stagecraft, LIFE OF PI creates a visually stunning journey that will leave you filled with awe and joy. Martel's extraordinary story of family, resilience and survival and the natural world combined with Chakrabarti's brilliantly staged story speaks to every generation.
After a cargo ship sinks in the middle of the vast Pacific Ocean, a sixteen-year-old boy named Pi is stranded on a lifeboat with four other survivors: a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan, and a 450-pound Royal Bengal tiger.
Leading the production is powerhouse actor Taha Mandviwala as Pi, supported by a dynamic company including Jessica Angleskhan, Alan Ariano, Pragun Bhardwaj, Ben Durocher, Shiloh Goodin, Anna Leigh Gortner, Austin Wong Harper, Aaron Haskell, Rishi Jaiswal, Toussaint Jeanlouis, Mi Kang, Intae Kim, Sharayu Mahale, Sinclair Mitchell, Maya Rangulu, Betsy Rosen, Anna Vomáčka, Sorab Wadia, & Savidu Geevaratne.
LIFE OF PI is originally Directed by Max Webster, with the Tour Directed by Ashley Brooke Monroe, Set and Costume Design by Olivier and Tony Award winner Tim Hatley. The production features Puppet Design by Olivier Award winners Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell, with Puppetry and Movement Direction by Finn Caldwell, supported by the Global Associate Puppetry and Movement Direction of Scarlet Wilderink, with U.S. Associate Puppetry and Movement Direction by Jon Hoche, and U.S. Assistant Puppetry and Movement Direction by Betsy Rosen. Lighting Design is by Tony Award winner Tim Lutkin and Tim Deiling, Sound Design by Tony Award Winner Carolyn Downing, Video and Animation Design by Olivier and Tony Award winner Andrzej Goulding, Hair and Wig Design by David Brian Brown, Original Music Composed by Andrew T. Mackay, Dramaturgy by Jack Bradley, and Casting by Duncan Stewart and Patrick Maravilla with ARC Casting.