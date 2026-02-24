University Musical Society Will Return To The Ypsilanti Freighthouse This April

🎭 NEW! Michigan Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Michigan & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

University Musical Society in partnership with the City of Ypsilanti, will return to the historic Ypsilanti Freighthouse April 9–25 for its twice-annual residency. The spring lineup will focus on hyper-local artistry, accessibility, and community engagement, with programming developed through ongoing community feedback.

The residency will include a range of music, dance, and interactive events. Highlights include James McMurtry (April 9) in partnership with The Ark; Threads of Rhythm: Arab Music and Dance (April 11–12), an interactive family performance exploring musical and choreographic traditions of the Arab world; and Frames and Frequencies (April 11), presented in collaboration with the Independent Film Festival Ypsilanti (iFFY), featuring silent films by Washtenaw County filmmakers set to live improvised scores.

Additional performances include Thornetta Davis (April 12); Open Mic Night hosted by Rochelle Clark (April 14); Nidia Góngora (April 16) presenting Afro-Colombian traditions from Colombia’s Pacific coast; and Ian Fink (April 24), blending jazz and electronic fusion. The Earth Day Celebration (April 18–19) will feature Joe Reilly & Friends in a family-oriented concert and hands-on environmental activities. Line Dancing with Ashley (April 22) returns as a beginner-level participatory workshop, and the residency will conclude with Beyond This Point (April 25), a percussion performance using non-traditional objects.

Commitment to Access

Ypsilanti residents will receive priority access through an early registration period beginning Tuesday, February 24 at 10 a.m., followed by general public access on March 10.

About UMS

A recipient of the 2014 National Medal of Arts, UMS (University Musical Society) is an independent nonprofit organization affiliated with the University of Michigan. The organization presents more than 50 live music, theater, and dance performances each season, along with free educational and virtual programming. Since 1990, UMS has co-commissioned and supported more than 80 new or reimagined works. Matthew VanBesien has served as the organization’s president since July 2017.