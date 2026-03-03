The Encore Musical Theatre Company To Present TAYLOR SWIFT TRIBUTE CONCERT

🎭 NEW! Michigan Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Michigan & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Encore Musical Theatre Company will present a tribute concert celebrating the music of Taylor Swift from March 12–15.

The concert will star Broadway performer Chelsea Packard alongside Encore favorites Ash Moran and Kaylin Gines. The production is directed by Geoff Packard with music direction by Jon Ophoff, who will lead a live band.

The performance will feature songs from across Swift’s catalog, including “Love Story,” “You Belong With Me,” “Shake It Off,” “Blank Space,” “All Too Well,” “Cruel Summer,” and “Anti-Hero.” The program highlights the artist’s evolution from early country hits to later pop and indie-folk recordings.

Encore Artistic Director Dan Cooney said the production celebrates Swift’s impact across generations. “Taylor Swift’s music has connected people across generations,” Cooney said. “We’re thrilled to celebrate her artistry with this incredible cast and give audiences the chance to experience these songs up close, with the energy and immediacy that only live theatre can provide.”

Performances will take place in the venue’s Maas Theatre at The Encore’s home in Dexter, Michigan. The Tribute Concert Series at The Encore is sponsored by Dexter’s Pub.

Performances run March 12–15, with evening performances Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m. and a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. The Sunday performance is sold out.

Tickets range from $34 to $56 and are available at theencoretheatre.org or through the box office at 734-268-6200. The theatre is located at 7714 Ann Arbor Street in Dexter.