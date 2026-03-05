COME FROM AWAY Comes to Meadow Brook Theatre This Spring

🎭 NEW! Michigan Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Michigan & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Tony-nominated musical Come From Away will take wing March 18 through April 12, 2026, at Meadow Brook Theatre on the campus of Oakland University in Rochester, Mich.

What happened when the skies emptied on September 11, 2001? In Gander, Newfoundland, Canada, 38 jets holding nearly 7,000 people from around the world came to town.

“Gander, Newfoundland was a fueling stop for transatlantic flights for decades,” explained Travis W. Walter, Meadow Brook Theatre artistic director. “The big airport was what passenger planes needed immediately following the 9/11 tragedy. Come From Away tells the story of incredible kindness these passengers experienced.”

“Come From Away tells the story of a community that pulled together with no notice or planning to help thousands of strangers,” said Walter. “The actors each play multiple roles, but you always know exactly who they are, and the music just wraps around it all in a beautiful way.”

The cast includes Jennifer Byrne (Beverley and others), Chip DuFord (Claude and others), Em Hadick (Janice and others), Tyrick Wiltez Jones (Bob and others), Francis Kelly (Nick and others), Christopher C. Minor (Kevin J and others), Stephanie Nichols (Bonnie and others), Brandon Ruiter (Kevin T and others), Stephanie Wahl (Diane and others), Stacy White (Beulah and others), Ron Williams (Oz and others), and Virginia Ann Woodruff (Hannah and others). Rounding out the cast as understudies are Jessica Boehmer, Nic Folson, Leo Hellar, Tobin Hissong, Alexa Huss, Karen Sheridan, and Tia Hockenhull.

Come From Away is directed by Travis W. Walter, with choreography by Tyrick Wiltez Jones, music direction by Matthew Croft, and dialect coaching by Karen Sheridan. Scenic design is by Kiah Kayser, costume design by Marley Boone, lighting design by Neil Koivu, and sound design by Brendan Eaton. Brittanie Nichole Sicker is stage manager and Katy Kujala is the assistant stage manager.

In addition to music direction, Matthew Croft will conduct the band and play keyboards. The remainder of the musicians includes Brad Linden (guitar), Greg Platter (bass), James Abud (mandolin), Alex Sikorski (bodhran), Ed Birch (percussion), Ian McEwen (whistle), and Allison Rhoades (fiddle).