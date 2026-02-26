HOW WE GOT ON Comes to Open Book Theatre in March

🎭 NEW! Michigan Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Michigan & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

This March, Open Book Theatre Company (OBTC) invites audiences to rewind to the 1980s for a story about big dreams, fresh beats, and the power of art. Running from March 13 through April 4, 2026, Idris Goodwin’s “How We Got On” is a rhythmic, uplifting theatrical mixtape that celebrates the origins of hip-hop through the eyes of three suburban teenagers.

The play follows Hank, Julian, and Luann as they navigate the hurdles of adolescence while trying to find their "flow." Guided by a mysterious DJ known as The Selector, played by LaShannette Harrison, these young artists discover that their voices matter—even in a world that hasn't started listening yet. Harrison believes the play’s roots will resonate locally. “People will enjoy this show because it’s fun, grounded, and has real roots in Michigan that speaks to all generations,” she says.

While the play's fictional setting is a generic Midwestern suburb, the script is deeply rooted in the Michigan upbringing of playwright Idris Goodwin. Growing up in Rochester Hills, Goodwin drew inspiration from the local landscape of the late 80s to craft this love letter to his youth. Area residents will likely find themselves grinning at familiar geographic nods and cultural touchpoints that capture the specific rhythm of Southeast Michigan.

“People will enjoy the show because it is a funny and musical discovery of people trying to find themselves in the world,” says Director Shardai R. Davis. “What excites me is that the audience will get to see a depiction of the Black experience with joy, not trauma.”

The production captures the infectious energy of a new musical movement, blending spoken word, rhythmic storytelling, and nostalgic 80s aesthetics. For the cast, centering the production on that sense of community and history has been a highlight of the creative process.

“Being a part of a show that centers the joy of the Black experience has been a great experience,” says Princess Beyoncé Jones, who plays Luann. “Getting to make music with this cast, and bonding over our personal joys and upbringings, has been joyous... I can see those who grew up during that period becoming nostalgic.”

The play’s physical energy is just as high as its musicality. Aaron Jackson, who plays Hank, notes the production's pace: “It’s active and always moving; I mean we all pretty much never leave the stage once we hit it.” For Antonio Hood, who plays Julian, the show provides a chance to bring a personal passion to the spotlight. “What excites me the most is beatboxing. I’m always doing it in my personal life, so to do it on stage is awesome!”

How We Got On is a 90-minute experience (performed without intermission) that promises to be one of the most unique and inspirational productions of the season. True to Open Book's mission of providing an intimate and engaging theatrical experience, this production invites audiences of all ages to remember what it felt like to be young, hungry, and full of music.