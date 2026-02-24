Williamston Theatre To Present Staged Reading Of BRAVE NEW WORLD

🎭 NEW! Michigan Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Michigan & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Williamston Theatre will present a staged reading of BRAVE NEW WORLD, adapted by Douglas Post from the novel by Aldous Huxley, on Monday, March 2 at 7:30 p.m. The event is part of the company’s Dark Nights in Billtown series for Season 19 and will be held at the theatre, 122 S. Putnam Street in downtown Williamston.

Admission is free, with a suggested $10 donation at the door. No reservations are required. Doors open at 7:00 p.m.

Set in the dystopian World State, Brave New World depicts a society structured by genetic engineering and rigid caste divisions, where conformity is prioritized and emotional depth is suppressed. The story follows Bernard Marx, Lenina Crowne, and John “the Savage” as their intersecting lives expose tensions between individuality and control, culminating in resistance against a regime sustained by technology and social conditioning.

The reading will feature Williamston Theatre actors Jamie Elvey, Tobin Hissong, Alysia Kolascz, Patrick Loos, Karam Mawazini, and Ryan Patrick Welsh, along with company founders Tony Caselli, John Lepard, Chris Purchis, and Emily Sutton-Smith, and actors Lewis Elson, Adam Kruger, and Heath Sartorius.

Williamston Theatre, founded in 2006, operates under contract with Actors’ Equity Association and has received regional and national recognition, including a 2014 National Theatre Company Grant from the American Theatre Wing. Additional information about the reading, the current production Dial M for Murder, and the 2025–2026 season is available at williamstontheatre.org or by calling (517) 655-7469.