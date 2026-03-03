THE OUTSIDERS, THE NOTEBOOK, and More Set For Wharton Center's 26-27 Broadway Season

🎭 NEW! Michigan Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Michigan & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Wharton Center has announced a lineup of shows that will entertain and inspire audiences for its 45th season. The six-show subscriber series features four Wharton Center premieres, including The Outsiders, alongside the return of legendary favorites The Phantom of the Opera and Disney's The Lion King. Subscription packages go on sale on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, at 8AM, with six-show packages starting at $245.

Broadway Series subscribers gain first access to the season along with priority access to special events like SIX and Beetlejuice, risk-free ticket exchanges, interest-free payment plans, and many more subscriber benefits.

WHARTON CENTER'S 2026–2027 BROADWAY 6-SHOW PACKAGE:

The Notebook: Oct 27 – Nov 1, 2026

Alicia Keys' Hell's Kitchen: Jan 19–24, 2027

Boop! The Musical: Feb 23–28, 2027

Disney's The Lion King: Apr 8–25, 2027

The Outsiders: June 22–27, 2027

The Phantom of the Opera: Aug 25 – Sept 5, 2027

PLUS TWO SPECIAL EVENTS:

Beetlejuice: Sept 18–20, 2026

SIX: Dec 1–6, 2026

The 2026-2027 Broadway Series boasts a collective 67 Tony Award nominations with 21 wins, including three Tony Award winning Best Musicals: The Outsiders (2024), Disney's The Lion King (1998), and The Phantom of the Opera (1988).

“It's fitting that as we celebrate our upcoming 45th season, we do so by highlighting iconic stories that helped define Wharton Center,” says Wharton Center Executive Director Eric Olmscheid. “From bringing back the beloved original production of The Phantom of the Opera to the newest shows still running on Broadway today, the season showcases the excitement and legacy of Broadway right here at Wharton Center. There's no better way to experience our 2026–2027 Broadway Series from start to finish than by becoming a subscriber."

The Notebook: Oct 27 – Nov 1, 2026

Based on the best-selling novel that inspired the iconic film, THE NOTEBOOK tells the story of Allie and Noah, both from different worlds, who share a lifetime of love despite the forces that threaten to pull them apart. THE NOTEBOOK is a deeply moving portrait of the enduring power of love.

Alicia Keys' Hell's Kitchen: Jan 19–24, 2027

HELL'S KITCHEN, the award-winning Broadway musical created and inspired by 17-time Grammy Award-winning Alicia Keys, takes you on the journey of Ali: a 17-year-old girl full of fire.

Relatable, raw, and refreshingly fun, it's a celebration of finding yourself, your purpose, and the people who lift you up. The music—a mix of Keys' greatest hits and new songs written exclusively for the show—and exhilarating choreography bring to life a story that speaks to you no matter where you're from, where you've been, or where you're going.

Feel the energy of this multi-award-winning musical and experience where dreams begin: HELL'S KITCHEN.

BOOP! The Musical: Feb 23–28, 2027

For almost a century, the Betty Boop character has won hearts and inspired fans around the world with her trademark looks, voice, and style. Now, in BOOP! The Musical, Betty's dream of an ordinary day off from super-celebrity in her black-and-white world leads to an adventure of color, music, and love in New York City. BOOP! is the new Broadway musical-comedy extravaganza that's fun for everyone – bringing heart, laughter, and a whole lot of Boop-oop-a-doop to the stage!

Disney's The Lion King: April 8–25, 2027

Giraffes strut. Birds swoop. Gazelles leap. The entire Serengeti comes to life as never before. And as the music soars, Pride Rock slowly emerges from the mist. This is Disney's THE LION KING, making its triumphant return to Wharton Center!

More than 100 million people around the world have experienced the awe-inspiring visual artistry, the unforgettable music, and the uniquely theatrical storytelling of this Broadway spectacular—one of the most breathtaking and beloved productions ever to grace the stage.

Winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, THE LION KING brings together one of the most imaginative creative teams on Broadway. Tony Award winning director Julie Taymor brings to life a story filled with hope and adventure set against an amazing backdrop of stunning visuals. THE LION KING also features the extraordinary work of Tony Award winning choreographer Garth Fagan and some of Broadway's most recognizable music, crafted by Tony Award winning artists Elton John and Tim Rice.

The Outsiders: June 22–27, 2027

Adapted from S.E. HINTON's seminal novel and FRANCIS FORD COPPOLA's iconic film, this thrilling new musical features a book by ADAM RAPP with JUSTIN LEVINE, music and lyrics by JAMESTOWN REVIVAL (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Tony Award winner JUSTIN LEVINE, music supervision, orchestration, and arrangements by JUSTIN LEVINE, choreography by RICK KUPERMAN & JEFF KUPERMAN, and direction by Tony Award winner DANYA TAYMOR.

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, Ponyboy Curtis, his best friend Johnny Cade and their Greaser family of ‘outsiders' battle with their affluent rivals, the Socs. THE OUTSIDERS navigates the complexities of self-discovery as the Greasers dream about who they want to become in a world that may never accept them. With a dynamic original score, THE OUTSIDERS is a story of friendship, family, belonging … and the realization that there is still “lots of good in the world.”

The Phantom of the Opera: Aug 25 – Sept 5, 2027

The Phantom is back to thrill audiences once again in Cameron Mackintosh's revitalized new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's legendary musical, THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA! Based on the brilliant original production seen around the world, this romantic and haunting tale about a disfigured musical genius, known only as ‘The Phantom,' who haunts the depths of the Paris Opera House, returns to East Lansing “more spectacular than ever” (Sunday Express). Mesmerized by the talents and beauty of a young soprano, Christine, The Phantom lures her as his protégé and falls fiercely in love with her. Unaware of Christine's love for Raoul, the Phantom's obsession sets the scene for a dramatic turn of events where jealousy, madness, and passions collide.

Beetlejuice: Sept 18–20, 2026

It's showtime! Based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes. With an irreverent book, an astonishing set, and a score that's out of this Netherworld. And under its uproarious surface (six feet under, to be exact), it's a remarkably touching show about family, love, and making the most of every Day-O!

SIX: Dec 1–6, 2026

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!