Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Will Play Stranahan Theatre in October

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Will Play Stranahan Theatre in October

This production is a part of the BROADWAY IN TOLEDO SERIES and will take the Stranahan Theater stage October 13â€“16, 2022.

Michigan News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 10, 2022 Â 

The American Theatre Guild will present the reimagined 50th Anniversary tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR. This production is a part of the BROADWAY IN TOLEDO SERIES and will take the Stranahan Theater stage October 13-16, 2022.

Tickets to JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR start at $40 and are available for purchase at BroadwayInToledo.com, StranahanTheater.com, by calling 419-381-8851, or in person at the Stranahan Theater box office. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE:

Thursday, October 13, 2022 7:30 p.m.
Friday, October 14, 2022 8:00 p.m.
Saturday, October 15, 2022 2:00 & 8:00 p.m.
Sunday, October 16, 2022 1:00 & 6:30 p.m.

Featuring lyrics and music by Emmy, GRAMMY, Oscar and Tony winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, the North American tour of this iconic musical is helmed by acclaimed director Timothy Sheader and cutting-edge choreographer Drew McOnie. Rounding out the creative team is set and costume design by 2016 Tony Award nominee Tom Scutt, lighting design by Lee Curran, sound design by Keith Caggiano and Nick Lidster, with music supervision by Tom Deering and North American music supervisor David Holcenberg.

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ, as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes 'I Don't Know How to Love Him', 'Gethsemane' and 'Superstar'.

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is a proven musical phenomenon with a world-wide fan base. As demonstrated by NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, this epic work attracted over 9.6 million viewers, earned the highest ratings in its time period, and received the highest critical ranking of any live musical event on network TV. On September 17th, 2021 a variety of special edition Jesus Christ Superstar albums, remastered at Abbey Road, were released. These special anniversary editions are a celebration of the original 1970 double concept album and it's continued success spanning an incredible 50 years.

Regent's Park Open Air Theatre production of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival, selling out two consecutive engagements in 2016 and 2017. The production played a West End engagement at the Barbican in 2019 before returning to Regent's Park Open Air Theatre in concert version during the summer of 2020.

The North American tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is produced by Stephen Gabriel and Work Light Productions, and will have traveled to more than 50 cities during its three-year run. The original production was produced by London's Regent's Park Open Air Theatre.

For additional information about this production, please visit ustour.JesusChristSuperstar.com

Staging the Future

A program created by The American Theatre Guild to foster passion, inspire creativity and empower the members of our communities. Staging the Future enables students and underserved community members the ability to experience live theatre and provides access to education opportunities. The program is funded by the generosity of The American Theatre Guild season members and donors. For more information, please visit https://americantheatreguild.com/education/.

The American Theatre Guild

A 501(c)(3) organization and the largest not-for-profit touring Broadway Presenter in the nation, supports Broadway seasons in 15 markets including: Birmingham, AL; Colorado Springs, CO; Eugene, OR; Honolulu, HI; Kansas City, MO; Lubbock, TX; Melbourne, FL; Peoria, IL; Phoenix, AZ; Riverside, CA; Santa Barbara, CA; South Bend, IN; Thousand Oaks, CA; Toledo, OH; and Wichita, KS. The American Theatre Guild is dedicated to providing the experience of live theater in order to foster passion, inspire creativity and empower youth within each community.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Theatre NOVA Announces Revised 2022-2023 SeasonTheatre NOVA Announces Revised 2022-2023 Season
September 9, 2022

Theatre NOVA, Ann Arbor's resident nonprofit professional theatre, is thrilled to announce its 2022-23 Season of Michigan and World Premieres. Proud to produce the hottest new plays at affordable prices, Theatre NOVA offers a subscription program as the best way to see quality programs at a discounted price. Subscribers can save up to 25% off single ticket prices and guarantee their seats for all our plays through August 2023.
MISERY Begins Performances Tonight At The Barn TheatreMISERY Begins Performances Tonight At The Barn Theatre
September 8, 2022

MISERY loves company! Join us for the stage version of Stephen King's novel starring Kim Zimmer and Eric Parker. Playing at the Barn Theatre September 8 through 11 â€“ just one long weekend.
COME FROM AWAY Tickets On Sale Today At Broadway Grand RapidsCOME FROM AWAY Tickets On Sale Today At Broadway Grand Rapids
September 8, 2022

Broadway Grand Rapids has announced the national tour of COME FROM AWAY, a Broadway musical about the true story of the small town that welcomed the world, will make its Grand Rapids debut at DeVos Performance Hall for a limited engagement on November 8-13, 2022.
NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE Returns to the Wharton Next MonthNATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE Returns to the Wharton Next Month
September 8, 2022

For the very first time, National Geographic Live Explorer and paleontologist Nizar Ibrahim will be welcomed to Wharton Centerâ€™s Cobb Great Hall on Sunday, October 2, at 4PM, to present Spinosaurus: Lost Giant of the Cretaceous.Â 
Heartrending Michigan Premiere Musical HUNDRED DAYS Heralds Actors' Theatre's Return With Raw FolkRock SoundHeartrending Michigan Premiere Musical HUNDRED DAYS Heralds Actors' Theatre's Return With Raw FolkRock Sound
September 8, 2022

For the first time since the pandemic shutdown, Actors' Theatre in Grand Rapids, Michigan is returning to its home stage at Spectrum Theater on the Grand Rapids Community College campus. Their return also marks the launch of their 40th season in operation.