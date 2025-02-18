FORBIDDEN BROADWAY: MERRILY WE STOLE A SONG Will Play Detroit's Fisher Theatre In May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway In Detroit has announced that the Tony Award-winning FORBIDDEN BROADWAY: MERRILY WE STOLE A SONG, Gerard Alessandrini's hilarious musical spoof of Broadway's biggest shows and brightest stars, will make a two-performance stop at Detroit's Fisher Theatre on Saturday, May 3 at 2:00 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale, Friday February 21 and will be available online at BroadwayInDetroit.com starting at 10:00 a.m.

FORBIDDEN BROADWAY has been a theatrical institution since 1982, when Gerard Alessandrini created the first edition that lampooned the Broadway shows and stars of the day who often stop by to laugh at themselves alongside the public. Forbidden Broadway has garnered international acclaim and awards that include 7 Drama Desks Awards, an Obie, a Drama League Award, an Outer Critics Circle Award, 2 Lucille Lortel Awards and a Special Tony Award along the way.

FORBIDDEN BROADWAY: MERRILY WE STOLE A SONG is coming to the Fisher Theatre Saturday, May 3 at 2:00 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $39.00 (includes parking & facility fee) and will go on sale Friday, February 21. Tickets will be available online at BroadwayInDetroit.com starting at 10:00 a.m.

For group sales (10 or more) please email broadwayindetroitgroups@atgentertainment.com or call 313-871-1132.

