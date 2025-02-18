News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

FORBIDDEN BROADWAY: MERRILY WE STOLE A SONG Will Play Detroit's Fisher Theatre In May

Tickets on sale Friday, February 21 at 10:00 AM.

By: Feb. 18, 2025
FORBIDDEN BROADWAY: MERRILY WE STOLE A SONG Will Play Detroit's Fisher Theatre In May Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Broadway In Detroit has announced that the Tony Award-winning FORBIDDEN BROADWAY: MERRILY WE STOLE A SONG, Gerard Alessandrini's hilarious musical spoof of Broadway's biggest shows and brightest stars, will make a two-performance stop at Detroit's Fisher Theatre on Saturday, May 3 at 2:00 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale, Friday February 21 and will be available online at BroadwayInDetroit.com starting at 10:00 a.m.

LATEST NEWS

FORBIDDEN BROADWAY: MERRILY WE STOLE A SONG Will Play Detroit's Fisher Theatre In May
The Discovery Orchestra To Present Special Black History Month Concert
The Peking Acrobats Come to the Wharton Center
HARRY POTTER FILM CONCERT SERIES Returns To Miller Auditorium In June

FORBIDDEN BROADWAY has been a theatrical institution since 1982, when Gerard Alessandrini created the first edition that lampooned the Broadway shows and stars of the day who often stop by to laugh at themselves alongside the public. Forbidden Broadway has garnered international acclaim and awards that include 7 Drama Desks Awards, an Obie, a Drama League Award, an Outer Critics Circle Award, 2 Lucille Lortel Awards and a Special Tony Award along the way.

FORBIDDEN BROADWAY: MERRILY WE STOLE A SONG is coming to the Fisher Theatre Saturday, May 3 at 2:00 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $39.00 (includes parking & facility fee) and will go on sale Friday, February 21. Tickets will be available online at BroadwayInDetroit.com starting at 10:00 a.m. 

For group sales (10 or more) please email broadwayindetroitgroups@atgentertainment.com or call 313-871-1132.





Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos