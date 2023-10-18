ESCANABA IN DA MOONLIGHT Comes to the Barn Theatre School This Week

Performances run October 19 through 22.

By: Oct. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Photos/Video: First Look at the North American Tour of FUNNY GIRL Photo 1 Photos/Video: First Look at the Tour of FUNNY GIRL
Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying? Photo 2 Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour
Review: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD at Wharton Center is a Thoughtful Tale of Family and Race in Photo 3 Review: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD at Wharton Center is a Thoughtful Tale of Family and Race in the 1930's Deep South
LeAnn Rimes Brings Decades Of Hits To Flint Photo 4 LeAnn Rimes Brings Decades Of Hits To Flint

ESCANABA IN DA MOONLIGHT Comes to the Barn Theatre School This Week

On October 19 at 8:00 pm, the Barn Theatre School opens the Sooper Yooper Blockbuster ESCANABA IN DA MOONLIGHT by Jeff Daniels.

 

This laugh riot comedy follows the Soady clan as they reunite for the opening day of deer season at the family’s Upper Peninsula camp. Eldest son Reuben Soady brings with him the shameful reputation of being the oldest Soady in the history of Soady’s never to bag a buck.

 

Reuben is “buckless” and the laughingstock of the folks in Escanaba. In a hunting story to beat all hunting storiesESCANABA IN DA MOONLIGHT spins a hilarious tale of humor, horror and heart as Rueben goes to any and all lengths to remove himself from the wrong end of the family record book.

 

The cast features Barn favorites Charlie King as Albert Soady, Eric Parker as alien-abductee Jimmer Negamanee, Aaron Czarnecki as Reuben Soady, and Luke Ragotzy as Remnar Soady. Featured in the cast are first year apprentice Will Davis-Kay as Ranger Tom T. Treado and local actor Meagan Irmen as Wolf Moon Dance Soady.

 

This Show is sponsored by Nikki Gilliam, Jaqua Realtors.

 

The technical director and scenic designer is Brett Burradell, scenic designer, and scenic artist is Steven Lee Burright. The lighting is designed by Brett Burradell and Luke Ragotzy with costumes designed by Nettie Fisher and sound by Troy Benton.

 

ESCANABA IN DA MOONLIGHT plays JUST ONE LONG WEEKEND October 19 through 22. Performances are Thursday through Saturday at 8:00 PM; Saturday and Sunday at 5:00 PM.

 

Enjoy refreshments in the Rehearsal Shed Lounge with friends before the show, during intermission, and after the show - and have a drink at Miss Penelope’s Saloon ~ Bring your drinks in to the theatre! Make your reservations online for our cabaret-style Bar Show after each main stage performance. No need to wait in line before the show!

 

Back 40 Pizza is open with fabulous pizza and other menu items that can be ordered at the Rehearsal Shed or before the show ~ Call 269-731-4895 to make your dinner reservation.

 

For tickets and information call 269-731-4121 or head to Click Here




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Michigan

1
Titan Theatre Company Unveils Full 23/24 Season at Queens Theatre Photo
Titan Theatre Company Unveils Full 23/24 Season at Queens Theatre

Titan Theatre Company has revealed its 2023/24 season in their home as the official 'Company in Residence' at Queens Theatre in beautiful Flushing Meadows Park. 

2
Village Players to Present Community Theatre Premiere of JERSEY BOYS Beginning This Month Photo
Village Players to Present Community Theatre Premiere of JERSEY BOYS Beginning This Month

Birmingham Village Players (BVP) with the support of our Red Carpet Sponsor of the Season, Ameritax Plus of Berkley, will present the Metro Detroit Community Theatre Premiere of Jersey Boys the Musical from October 27 to November 12. Get all the details here!

3
Rosedale Community Players Opens 23-24 Season With RIPCORD By David Lindsey-Abaire Photo
Rosedale Community Players Opens 23-24 Season With RIPCORD By David Lindsey-Abaire

Rosedale Community Players will present Ripcord, a comedy by David Lindsey-Abaire. Follow Abby and Marilyn's journey from enemies to friends at Peace Lutheran Church in Southfield. Get event and ticket information here!

4
Miller Auditorium To Present THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW And More For 2023-2024 Season Photo
Miller Auditorium To Present THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW And More For 2023-2024 Season

Miller Auditorium has a packed month full of exceptional shows this October. From concerts to Broadway to sing-along shows, this month has something for everyone. Additionally, Broadway Subscription package offers are still available.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Nick Fradiani Performs 'I Am... I Said' From A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Nick Fradiani Performs 'I Am... I Said' From A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Watch Billy Porter & Kelly Clarkson Sing 'Stronger' Video
Watch Billy Porter & Kelly Clarkson Sing 'Stronger'
Watch Every DANCING WITH THE STARS Disney Night Performance Video
Watch Every DANCING WITH THE STARS Disney Night Performance
View all Videos

Michigan SHOWS
25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee in Michigan 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
The Encore Musical Theatre Company (10/19-10/29)Tracker
BLITHE SPIRIT in Michigan BLITHE SPIRIT
FLAGSTAR STRAND (11/03-11/05)Tracker
Judgment at Nuremberg in Michigan Judgment at Nuremberg
Jewish Theatre Grand Rapids (10/12-10/22)Tracker
Ken Ludwig's Moriarty: A Sherlock Holmes Adventure in Michigan Ken Ludwig's Moriarty: A Sherlock Holmes Adventure
Meadow Brook Theatre (10/04-10/29)Tracker
Avenue Q in Michigan Avenue Q
Horizon Performing Arts (10/19-10/22)Tracker
A Chorus Line in Michigan A Chorus Line
The Berman Center for Performing Arts (10/21-10/29)Tracker
BLITHE SPIRIT in Michigan BLITHE SPIRIT
FLAGSTAR STRAND (11/03-11/05)Tracker
Clue in Michigan Clue
Western Michigan University Theatre (11/10-11/19)
Come From Away in Michigan Come From Away
Miller Auditorium (1/30-1/31)
More Fun than Bowling in Michigan More Fun than Bowling
Western Michigan University Theatre (2/02-2/11)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You