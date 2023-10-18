ESCANABA IN DA MOONLIGHT Comes to the Barn Theatre School This Week

On October 19 at 8:00 pm, the Barn Theatre School opens the Sooper Yooper Blockbuster ESCANABA IN DA MOONLIGHT by Jeff Daniels.

This laugh riot comedy follows the Soady clan as they reunite for the opening day of deer season at the family’s Upper Peninsula camp. Eldest son Reuben Soady brings with him the shameful reputation of being the oldest Soady in the history of Soady’s never to bag a buck.

Reuben is “buckless” and the laughingstock of the folks in Escanaba. In a hunting story to beat all hunting stories, ESCANABA IN DA MOONLIGHT spins a hilarious tale of humor, horror and heart as Rueben goes to any and all lengths to remove himself from the wrong end of the family record book.

The cast features Barn favorites Charlie King as Albert Soady, Eric Parker as alien-abductee Jimmer Negamanee, Aaron Czarnecki as Reuben Soady, and Luke Ragotzy as Remnar Soady. Featured in the cast are first year apprentice Will Davis-Kay as Ranger Tom T. Treado and local actor Meagan Irmen as Wolf Moon Dance Soady.

This Show is sponsored by Nikki Gilliam, Jaqua Realtors.

The technical director and scenic designer is Brett Burradell, scenic designer, and scenic artist is Steven Lee Burright. The lighting is designed by Brett Burradell and Luke Ragotzy with costumes designed by Nettie Fisher and sound by Troy Benton.

ESCANABA IN DA MOONLIGHT plays JUST ONE LONG WEEKEND October 19 through 22. Performances are Thursday through Saturday at 8:00 PM; Saturday and Sunday at 5:00 PM.

Enjoy refreshments in the Rehearsal Shed Lounge with friends before the show, during intermission, and after the show - and have a drink at Miss Penelope’s Saloon ~ Bring your drinks in to the theatre! Make your reservations online for our cabaret-style Bar Show after each main stage performance. No need to wait in line before the show!

Back 40 Pizza is open with fabulous pizza and other menu items that can be ordered at the Rehearsal Shed or before the show ~ Call 269-731-4895 to make your dinner reservation.

For tickets and information call 269-731-4121 or head to Click Here