Photos: A JUKEBOX FOR THE ALGONQUIN at St. Dunstan’s Theatre

St. Dunstan’s Theatre Guild of Cranbrook will kick off 2026 with the heartwarming and hilarious comedy A Jukebox for the Algonquin, written by Paul Stroili and directed by Mitchell Hart, with assistant director Amy Lauter. Check out photos of the cast below!

Performances will be held in St. Dunstan’s Indoor Playhouse on January 23, 24, 30, 31 and February 6 & 7 at 8:00 p.m., with Sunday matinees on January 25 and February 1 at 2:00 p.m.

Set in the Placid Pines Senior Care Center in New York’s Adirondack Mountains, A Jukebox for the Algonquin follows a spirited group of residents who want nothing more than a jukebox for dancing in their beloved rec room, the Algonquin. What begins as a simple wish quickly spins into a laugh-filled adventure as they devise an unforgettable fundraising scheme to make their dream a reality. Praised as “a laugh-out-loud comedy… that delves into deeper stories… side-splitting and captivating,” (Sun Times News), this production blends humor and heart in a way that resonates with audiences of all ages.

The production features a vibrant ensemble cast including Paul A. Gillin as Dennis, Calvin Carson as Johnny, Sandra Deering as Peg, Terie Spencer as Annie, Chris Clonts as Chuck, Denise Kallas as Josefina, and Taylor Bowman as Tyler. Behind the scenes, the show is brought to life by the dedicated work of Co-Producers Molly Dorset and Emma Maurice, with lighting design by Frank Ginis, set design by John Lauter, sound design by Lucas Marselle, costumes by Linda Watson, ticket and house management by Ruth Bennett, props by Pam Huegli, and stage management by Deb Dworkin.

For tickets and more information, visit www.stdunstanstheatre.com/tickets.

Photo Credit: St. Dunstan’s Theatre Guild



The cast of A Jukebox for the Algonquin

