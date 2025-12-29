Last Chance to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Michigan Awards; THE COLOR PURPLE Leads Best Musical!

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

This is the final chance to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Michigan Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! The deadline to vote is December 31, 2025 at midnight.

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Michigan Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Sandy Davis - CRAFTY - Queer Theatre Kalamazoo 32%

HOLIDAY CABARET

20%

Sabrina Dahlgren -- Riverwalk Theatre Company

TRY TO REMEMBER: HIGHLIGHTS OF FLINT REP'S MUSICAL HISTORY

19%

Jason Briggs -- Flint Repertory Theatre

HELLO, AGAIN: ERIC GUTMAN SINGS NEIL DIAMOND

17%

Eric Gutman -- The Berman Center for Performing Arts

CURSED CABARET

12%

Aaron Wittbrodt -- Riverwalk Theatre Company

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

7%

Marryn Barney -- Tibbits Opera House

TUCK EVERLASTING

7%

Ashley Thornton Murdock -- Stagecrafters

ANASTASIA

5%

Sarah Nowak -- The Croswell Opera House

SEUSSICAL

5%

Arianna Moore -- Flint Community Players

THE COLOR PURPLE

4%

JENNA WILLIAMS -- STAGECRAFTERS

BEAUTIFUL

4%

Amanda Tollstam -- Peppermint Creek Theatre Company

DREAM GIRLS

4%

Anthony J. Hamilton -- WMU Shaw Theatre

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

4%

Abigail Rebekah Shown -- Cornwell's Dinner Theatre

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

3%

Audrey Waugh -- Spotlight Players

FOR COLORED GIRLS

3%

X’ydee Alexander -- The Matrix Theatre (Detroit)

GREASE

3%

Hunter Milan -- St. Dunstan's Theatre

SEUSSICAL

3%

Chloe Mae Page -- Center Stage Theatre Kalamazoo

OKLAHOMA!

2%

Elizabeth McNair -- The Sauk

THE MUSIC MAN

2%

Valerie Mould -- Birmingham Village Players

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

2%

Sarah Kilgore -- The Sauk

WHO KILLED EBENEZER SCROOGE?

2%

Janeen Bodary -- Spotlight Players

SISTER ACT

2%

Elizabeth Fisher -- Farmington Players

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

2%

Mark McCleese -- Nicely Theatre Group

THE WEDDING SINGER

2%

Kris Allemang Stahl -- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

HYSTERICAL!

2%

Nandi Jack -- Detroit Repertory Theatre

JERSEY BOYS

2%

Denene Mulay -- Farmers Alley Theatre

WAITRESS

2%

Hannah Sullivan -- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre

DREAMGIRLS

2%

Joi Thomas -- Circle Theatre

CHARLIE HU$LE

2%

Charnell Williams -- Oakland Community Collage Theatre

GROUNDHOG DAY

2%

Catie Hauff -- Grosse Pointe Theatre

MOON MAN WALK

7%

Toni Davison -- Inspired Acting Theatre Company

ANASTASIA

6%

Sabriyah Davis -- The Croswell Opera House

SWEENEY TODD

5%

Trica Bailey -- Spotlight Players

SEUSSICAL

4%

Diana Waara -- Flint Community Players

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST

4%

Ashley Hampton -- Riverwalk Theatre

THE COLOR PURPLE

3%

Teresa Hurst Lavallee -- STAGECRAFTERS

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

3%

Camara Lewis -- Riverwalk Theatre

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

3%

Michael Ameloot -- Stagecrafters

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

3%

Sarah Gunter-Marenger -- STAGECRAFTERS

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

3%

Jennifer Ambrose -- The Sauk

PARADE

3%

Elaine Kauffman -- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA

3%

Elaine Kauffman -- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE

3%

Matt Snellgrove -- Flint Repertory Theatre

BEAUTIFUL

3%

Kathy Mulay -- Farmers Alley Theatre

PARADE

2%

Jen Brown -- Croswell Opera House

THE COLOR PURPLE

2%

Jen Lothian -- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre

MEASURE FOR MEASURE

2%

Amanda Lifvendahl -- Interlochen Shakespeare Festival

SISTER ACT

2%

Barbie Weisserman, Laura Bremer, Lisa Salisbury -- Farmington Players

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

2%

Gianna Bratke -- Tibbits Summer Theatre

LERNER AND LOEWE'S CAMELOT

2%

Elaine Kauffman -- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

2%

Meaghan Bryant -- The Sauk

CATS

2%

Jennifer Lothian -- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre

RIDE THE CYCLONE

2%

Molly Lewis -- Farmers Alley Theatre

THE MUSIC MAN

2%

Kathleen Duffy -- Birmingham Village Players

MAN OF LA MANCHA

2%

Michael A. Gravame -- Birmingham Village Players

DREAM GIRLS

6%

Anthony J. Hamilton -- WMU Shaw Theater

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

6%

Brenda Sparks -- Tibbits Opera House

TUCK EVERLASTING

5%

Jennifer Ward -- Stagecrafters

WAITRESS

4%

Allyson Paris -- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre

THE COLOR PURPLE

4%

JERRY HAINES -- STAGECRAFTERS

ANNIE

4%

Kirsten Hinshaw -- Croswell Opera House

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

3%

Trinity Bird -- The Sauk

CABARET

3%

Victoria Stratton -- Fenton Village Players

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

3%

Abigail Rebekah Shown -- Cornwell's Dinner Theatre

SISTER ACT

3%

Amy Lauter -- Farmington Players Barn

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA

3%

Anthony J. Hamilton -- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

GODSPELL

3%

Michael Lluberres -- Flint Repertory Theatre

WHO KILLED EBENEZER SCROOGE?

3%

Nicci Dreyer -- Spotlight Players

THE FANTASTICKS

3%

Wendy Katz Hiller -- Open Book Theatre Company

ANASTASIA

3%

Stephen Kiersey -- The Croswell Opera House

COME FROM AWAY

2%

Kathy Mulay -- Farmers Alley Theatre

SEUSSICAL

2%

Diana Waara -- Flint Community Players

PARADE

2%

Mike Artis -- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

URINETOWN

2%

Brian Farnham -- Riverwalk Theatre

DREAMGIRLS

2%

Lisa Knight -- Circle Theatre

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM

2%

Debbie Landis-Sigler -- Stagecrafters

ANASTASIA

2%

Trinity Bird -- The Sauk

LERNER AND LOEWE'S CAMELOT

2%

Anthony J. Hamilton -- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

RIDE THE CYCLONE

1%

Leonard Sullivan -- Farmers Alley Theatre

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

1%

Will Gearing & Josie Gonzalez -- Circle Theatre

ACT THREE

7%

Chad Tallon -- Tibbits Opera House

ECLIPSED: THE SUN, THE MOON, AND GLADYS ATKINSON SWEET

7%

Bryana Hall -- Theatre Nova

PERFECT ARRANGEMENT

4%

LETA CRISMAN -- STAGECRAFTERS

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

4%

Michael A. Gravame -- Village Players of Birmingham

RADIUM GIRLS

4%

Dr. Miriam Hahn Thomas -- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

4%

Trinity Bird -- The Sauk

DRONE

3%

Andrea Assaf -- Arab American National Museum

FAT HAM

3%

Brian Maribel -- Detroit Public Theatre

FOR COLORED GIRLS

3%

CJ Williams -- The Matrix Theatre (Detroit)

DIAL M FOR MURDER

3%

D. Terry Willliams -- Farmers Alley Theatre

CLYBOURNE PARK

2%

Benjamin Burt -- Farmington Players

AN ADULT EVENING OF SHEL SILVERSTEIN

2%

Patrick Munley -- Flint Community Players

SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS

2%

Bruce Crews -- The Sauk

MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM

2%

Casaundra Freeman -- Detroit Repertory Theatre

COVENANT

2%

Will Bryson -- Detroit Repertory Theatre

A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE

2%

Joshua Morgan -- Flint Repertory Theatre

ANGELS IN AMERICA - PART 1: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES

2%

Bob Robinson -- Riverwalk Theatre

CRAFTY

2%

Connar Klock -- Queer Theatre Kalamazoo

A DRIVING BEAT

2%

Courtney Burkett -- Flint Repertory Theatre

A JUKEBOX FOR THE ALGONQUIN

2%

Paul Stroili -- Farmers Alley Theatre

THE 39 STEPS

2%

Eric Hand -- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre

HYSTERICAL!

2%

Leah Smith -- Detroit Repertory Theatre

MEASURE FOR MEASURE

2%

William Church -- Interlochen Shakespeare Festival

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

2%

Chris Ramirez -- Farmers Alley Theatre

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST

2%

Bob Purosky -- Riverwalk Theatre

TUCK EVERLASTING

5%

- Stagecrafters

ECLIPSED: THE SUN, THE MOON, AND GLADYS ATKINSON SWEET

5%

- Theatre Nova

ACT THREE

4%

- Tibbits Opera House

SEUSSICAL

3%

- Flint Community Players

CABARET

3%

- Fenton Village Players

THE COLOR PURPLE

3%

- Stagecrafters

PARADE

3%

- Croswell Opera House

SWEENEY TODD

2%

- Spotlight Players

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

2%

- Spotlight Players

SEUSSICAL

2%

- Center Stage Theatre Kalamazoo

ANNIE

2%

- Croswell Opera House

ANASTASIA

2%

- The Croswell Opera House

SISTER ACT

2%

- Farmington Players

MATILDA

2%

- STAGE-M, Big Rapids

COME FROM AWAY

2%

- Farmers Alley Theatre

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM

2%

- Stagecrafters

PUFFS

2%

- St. Dunstan's Theatre

MY FAIR LADY

2%

- The Sauk

OKLAHOMA!

2%

- The Sauk

DRY SUMMER

2%

- Theatre Nova

MAN OF LA MANCHA

2%

- Village Players of Birmingham

THE WEDDING SINGER

2%

- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

2%

- The Sauk

GODSPELL

1%

- Flint Repertory Theatre

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA

1%

- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

MOON MAN WALK

7%

Dev Patterson -- Inspired Acting Theatre Company

SWEENEY TODD

7%

Matthew Rudy -- Spotlight Players

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

6%

Jamie Gresens -- Tibbits Opera House

THE WOMAN IN BLACK

5%

Shania Chehab -- Stagecrafters

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

4%

Amanda Collene -- Center Stage Theatre, West Shore Community College

OKLAHOMA!

4%

Chris Dube -- The Sauk

CATS

4%

Catherine Marlett-Dreher -- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre

A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE

3%

Mike Billings -- Flint Repertory Theatre

A DRIVING BEAT

3%

Chelsie McPhilimy -- Flint Repertory Theatre

PARADE

3%

Elliot Odette -- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

WAITRESS

3%

Catherine Marlett-Dreher -- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre

MAN OF LA MANCHA

3%

Shaina Leeh Chehab -- Birmingham Village Players

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA

3%

Delaney McKenzie -- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

ARTEMISIA

2%

Harley Miah -- Open Book Theatre Company

SISTER ACT

2%

Frank Ginis -- Farmington Players

ECLIPSED: THE SUN, THE MOON, AND GLADYS ATKINSON SWEET

2%

Jeff Adler -- Theatre Nova

RIDE THE CYCLONE

2%

Lanny Potts -- Farmers Alley Theatre

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

2%

Trinity Bird -- The Sauk

LERNER AND LOEWE'S CAMELOT

2%

Delaney McKenzie -- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

2%

James Brunk -- Riverwalk Theatre

THE SECRET GARDEN

2%

Tom Archinal -- Grosse Pointe Theatre

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

2%

Neil Koivu -- Nicely Theatre Group

RADIUM GIRLS

2%

Elliot Odette -- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS

2%

Trinity Bird -- The Sauk

HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE

2%

Code Skalmowski -- Riverwalk Theatre

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

6%

Steve Zumbrun -- Tibbits Opera House

TUCK EVERLASTING

5%

Dennis Penney -- Stagecrafters

THE COLOR PURPLE

5%

JULIE MALLOY -- STAGECRAFTERS

SEUSSICAL

4%

Zachary Nash -- Flint Community Players

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

4%

Alan Sloan -- Riverwalk Theatre

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

4%

JJ FARR -- STAGECRAFTERS

COME FROM AWAY

3%

Brendan Vincent -- Farmers Alley Theatre

PARADE

3%

Todd Schreiber -- Croswell Opera House

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM

3%

Ben Villaluz -- Stagecrafters

GODSPELL

3%

Chris Littlefield -- Flint Repertory Theatre

ANASTASIA

3%

Kristi Gautsche -- The Sauk

URINETOWN

2%

Angie Schwab -- Riverwalk Theatre

THE WEDDING SINGER

2%

Lori Hatfield -- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

THE SECRET GARDEN

2%

Dennis Penney -- Grosse Pointe Theatre

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

2%

Daniel Greig -- Nicely Theatre Group

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

2%

Kristi Gautsche -- The Sauk

ANNIE

2%

Wynne Marsh/Ray Novak -- Croswell Opera House

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

2%

Michael Bechtel & Molly Boze -- Light in the Dark Musical Theatre Company

DREAMGIRLS

2%

Vanessa A. Allen & Debra L. Perry -- Circle Theatre

MAN OF LA MANCHA

2%

Lori Porter -- Birmingham Village Players

FIRST DATE

2%

Angie Schwab -- Riverwalk Theatre

THE COLOR PURPLE

2%

Vanessa A. Allen -- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre

CHARLIE HU$LE

2%

Frank Pitts -- Oakland Community Collage Theatre

SISTER ACT

2%

Steven C. Woznicki -- Farmington Players

SENSE AND SENSIBILITY

2%

Leah Fox -- The Encore Musical Theatre Company

THE COLOR PURPLE

6%

- STAGECRAFTERS

TUCK EVERLASTING

5%

- STAGECRAFTERS

CABARET

5%

- Fenton Village Players

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

5%

- Tibbits Opera House

SWEENEY TODD

4%

- Spotlight Players

PARADE

4%

- Croswell Opera House

SEUSSICAL

3%

- Flint Community Players

GODSPELL

3%

- Flint Repertory Theatre

ANNIE

3%

- Croswell Opera House

ANASTASIA

3%

- Croswell Opera House

COME FROM AWAY

3%

- Farmers Alley Theatre

THE COLOR PURPLE

3%

- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre

THE FANTASTICKS

2%

- Open Book Theatre Company

PARADE

2%

- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

ANASTASIA

2%

- The Sauk

GREASE

2%

- St. Dunstan's Theatre

SISTER ACT

2%

- Farmington Players

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

2%

- The Sauk

SEUSSICAL

2%

- Center Stage Theatre Kalamazoo

THE ADDAMS FAMILY

2%

- Rose Above

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM

2%

- Stagecrafters

RIDE THE CYCLONE

2%

- Farmers Alley Theatre

WEST SIDE STORY

2%

- The Encore Musical Theatre Company

DREAMGIRLS

2%

- Circle Theatre

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA

2%

- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

BOOK OF SILENCE

12%

- WMU Theatre

ACT THREE

12%

- Tibbits Opera House

A DRIVING BEAT

11%

- Flint Repertory Theatre

ECLIPSED: THE SUN, THE MOON, AND GLADYS ATKINSON SWEET

10%

- Theatre Nova

ANOTHER KIN

9%

- Queer Theatre Kalamazoo

HYSTERICAL!

9%

- Detroit Repertory Theatre

COVENANT

7%

- Detroit Repertory Theatre

KNOCK THE BALL LOOSE

6%

- Rosedale Community Players

DRY SUMMER

6%

- Theatre Nova

CHARLIE HU$LE

5%

- Oakland Community Collage Theatre

DRONE

5%

- Arab American National Museum

BREAKING LAWS TO GAIN FREEDOM

4%

- Open Book Theatre Company

ALAMO SHOES

2%

- Detroit Repertory Theatre

TUCK EVERLASTING

7%

AJ Denomme -- Stagecrafters

CABARET

5%

Ibrahim Sene -- Fenton Village Players

SWEENEY TODD

4%

Adam El-Zein -- Spotlight Players

ANASTASIA

4%

Jeffrey King -- The Croswell Opera House

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

3%

Aidan Kelly -- Tibbits Opera House

THE COLOR PURPLE

3%

KAELA GREEN -- STAGECRAFTERS

GREASE

3%

Anderson Lee -- St. Dunstan's Theatre

ANNIE

2%

Caroline Hubbard -- Croswell Opera House

THE FANTASTICKS

2%

Jessica Boehmer -- Open Book Theatre Company

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

2%

Morgan Francis -- The Sauk

THE MUSIC MAN

2%

Adam Grey -- Village Players

ANASTASIA

2%

Aubrie Lauren -- The Croswell Opera House

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET

2%

Chad Tallon -- Tibbits Summer Theatre

MAN OF LA MANCHA

2%

Jennifer Jones -- Village Players of Birmingham

CAMELOT

2%

Ben Zylman -- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

WAITRESS

1%

Alexa Wollney -- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre

SEUSSICAL

1%

Camrynn LeMay -- Flint Community Players

SISTER ACT

1%

Maureen Paraventi -- Farmington Players

DREAMGIRLS

1%

Reette Thorns -- Circle Theatre

ANASTASIA

1%

Gianna Green -- The Sauk

THE COLOR PURPLE

1%

Ja’Leeyna Dooley -- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre

MAN OF LA MANCHA

1%

Jude Pucell -- Birmingham Village Players

THE WEDDING SINGER

1%

Lindsay Fleck -- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

SISTER ACT

1%

Charnell Williams -- Farmington Players

CABARET

1%

Sam Campbell -- Fenton Village Players

ECLIPSED: THE SUN, THE MOON, AND GLADYS ATKINSON SWEET

7%

Princess Beyoncé Jones -- Theatre Nova

ACT THREE

6%

Brenda Sparks -- Tibbits Opera House

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

5%

Andrea McDonald -- Birmingham Village Players

CALIFORNIA SUITE

3%

Alyssa Laney -- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

FOR COLORED GIRLS

3%

Danae Ross -- The Matrix Theatre (Detroit)

WINNIE THE POOH

3%

Ford Swihart -- The Sauk

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

3%

Dawn Bassakyros -- Flint Community Players

KINDERTRANSPORT

2%

Yasmin Tomaz -- Jewish Theatre

BOOK OF SILENCE

2%

Frankie Braker -- WMU Theatre

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

2%

Stacey Daniels -- Flint Community Players

RADIUM GIRLS

2%

Logan Awe -- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

DRY SUMMER

2%

Nick Smathers -- Sarah Burcon

MACBETH

2%

Kate McClaine -- Shakespeare Royal Oak

FAT HAM

2%

X'ydee Alexander -- Detroit Public Theatre

WELCOME TO PARADISE

2%

Chandler Gimson -- PTD Productions

A JUKEBOX FOR THE ALGONQUIN

2%

Colleen Meade Ripper -- Spotlight Players

DIAL M FOR MURDER

2%

Jeremy Koch -- Farmers Alley Theatre

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

2%

JENNA RUSSELL -- ST. DUNSTANS

THE IMAGINARY INVALID

2%

Emma Orr -- Flint Community Players

HYSTERICAL!

2%

Tayler Jones -- Detroit Repertory Theatre

A DRIVING BEAT

1%

Dani Cochrane -- Flint Repertory Theatre

WIT

1%

Emily Aslakson -- Prohedria Theatre, Big Rapids

COVENANT

1%

X'ydee Alexander -- Detroit Repertory Theatre

RADIUM GIRLS

1%

Rhyan Shankool -- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

1%

Jacob Isiminger -- The Sauk

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

8%

- Flint Community Players

ACT THREE

5%

- Tibbits Opera House

MOON MAN WALK

4%

- Inspired Acting Theatre Company

RADIUM GIRLS

4%

- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

MACBETH

3%

- Shakespeare Royal Oak

MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM

3%

- Detroit Repertory Theatre

SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS

3%

- The Sauk

FOR COLORED GIRLS

3%

- The Matrix Theatre (Detroit)

THE WOMAN IN BLACK

3%

- Stagecrafters

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST

3%

- Fenton Village Players

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

3%

- Farmers Alley Theatre

ECLIPSED: THE SUN, THE MOON, AND GLADYS ATKINSON SWEET

3%

- Theatre Nova

A JUKEBOX FOR THE ALGONQUIN

3%

- Spotlight Players

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

3%

- Village Players of Birmingham

A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE

3%

- Flint Repertory Theatre

BOOK OF SILENCE

3%

- WMU Theatre

PERFECT ARRANGEMENT

2%

- STAGECRAFTERS

FAT HAM

2%

- Detroit Repertory Theatre

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

2%

- St. Dunstan's Theatre

PUFFS

2%

- St. Dunstan's Theatre

WIT

2%

- Prohedria Theatre, Big Rapids

A JUKEBOX FOR THE ALGONQUIN

2%

- Farmers Alley Theatre

HYSTERICAL!

1%

- Detroit Repertory Theatre

KINDERTRANSPORT

1%

- Jewish Theatre

THE COTTAGE

1%

- PLAYERS GUILD OF DEARBORN

ECLIPSED: THE SUN, THE MOON, AND GLADYS ATKINSON SWEET

7%

Craig Hane -- Theatre Nova

TUCK EVERLASTING

6%

Jennifer Ward -- Stagecrafters

SWEENEY TODD

6%

Charlie Allinder -- Spotlight Players

PARADE

5%

Tobin Ost -- Croswell Opera House

THE FANTASTICKS

5%

Amanda Bates -- Open Book Theatre Company

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM

4%

Dan Rose -- Stagecrafters

RIDE THE CYCLONE

4%

Adam Carlson -- Peppermint Creek Theatre Company

XANADU

3%

Graham Parker -- Flint Community Players

DIAL M FOR MURDER

3%

Dan Guyette -- Farmers Alley Theatre

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA

2%

David Kyhn -- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

THE WEDDING SINGER

2%

David Kyhn -- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

FAT HAM

2%

Jeremy Hopgood -- Detroit Public Theatre

MAN OF LA MANCHA

2%

Michael Campion -- Village Players of Birmingham

RIDE THE CYCLONE

2%

Samantha Snow -- Farmers Alley Theatre

MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM

2%

Jamie Hope -- Detroit Repertory Theatre

A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE

2%

Mike Billings -- Flint Repertory Theatre

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

2%

Claire Beeman -- Center Stage Theatre, West Shore Community College

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

2%

Eric Maher -- Nicely Theatre Group

THE COLOR PURPLE

2%

Kat Blakeslee -- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

2%

Joshua Bleau, Stephen Visser, & Michael Bechtel -- Light in the Dark Musical Theatre Company

THE SECRET GARDEN

2%

Beth Gauthier -- Grosse Pointe Theatre

CHARLIE HU$LE

2%

Eric Niece -- Oakland Community Collage Theatre

COVENANT

2%

Monika Essen -- Detroit Repertory Theatre

URINETOWN

2%

Elisha Smith -- Riverwalk Theatre

MOON MAN WALK

2%

Jorden James-Devloo -- Inspired Acting Theatre Company

ECLIPSED: THE SUN, THE MOON, AND GLADYS ATKINSON SWEET

8%

Kennikki Jones-Jones -- Theatre Nova

THE COLOR PURPLE

8%

DAVE GENETTE -- STAGECRAFTERS

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

7%

Adam Coggins -- Flint Community Players

PARADE

6%

Karl Kasischke -- Croswell Opera House

CAMELOT

4%

Alex Grindey -- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

RIDE THE CYCLONE

4%

Carter Rice -- Farmers Alley Theatre

THE IMAGINARY INVALID

3%

Aaron Weeks -- Flint Community Players

RADIUM GIRLS

3%

Emma Pegouske -- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

3%

Brian Farnham -- Riverwalk Theatre

MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM

3%

Krista Pennington -- Detroit Repertory Theatre

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET

3%

Jake Ryan -- Tibbits Summer Theatre

SISTER ACT

3%

Eric Noggis -- Farmington Players

BEAUTIFUL

3%

Carter Rice -- Farmers Alley Theatre

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

3%

Lumumba Leon Reynolds II -- Nicely Theatre Group

A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE

3%

Katie Hopgood -- Flint Repertory Theatre

WAITRESS

2%

Samuel Johnson-Begay -- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre

MAN OF LA MANCHA

2%

Eric Seih -- Birmingham Village Players

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

2%

Tim Edinger -- Riverwalk Theatre

COMEDY OF ERRORS

2%

Tom Downey -- Livonia Shakespeare/LCT

PARADE

2%

Jacob Myny -- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

SENSE AND SENSIBILITY

2%

Chris Goodman -- The Encore Musical Theatre Company

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA

2%

Jacob Myny -- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

2%

Mark Hammell -- Birmingham Village Players

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

2%

Samuel Johnson-Begay -- Circle Theatre

DRONE

2%

Solstiz Ibarra Campos & Steve Gilliland -- Arab American National Museum

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

5%

Chad Tallon -- Tibbits Opera House

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORRS

4%

Aidan Kelly -- Tibbits Summer Theatre

THE FANTASTICKS

4%

Nilgun Basaran Kaya -- Open Book Theatre Company

SWEENEY TODD

4%

Aimee Chapman -- Spotlight Players

TUCK EVERLASTING

4%

Johannah Steinbrecher-Booker -- Stagecrafters

GREASE

3%

Kaden Selvidge -- St. Dunstan's Theatre

SEUSSICAL

2%

Kristen Rossiter -- Flint Community Players

SENSE AND SENSIBILITY

2%

Adam Woolsey -- The Encore Musical Theatre Company

ANNIE

2%

Chris Stack -- Croswell Opera House

RAGTIME

2%

JACOB GILLMAN -- PLAYERS GUILD OF DEARBORN

ANASTASIA

2%

Brian Jones -- Croswell Opera House

THE COLOR PURPLE

2%

JAMAALL GIBSON-CASEY -- STAGECRAFTERS

BEAUTIFUL

2%

Brandon Ruiter -- Farmers Alley Theatre

THE SECRET GARDEN

2%

Hayley Boggs -- Grosse Pointe Theatre

CAMELOT

2%

Alex Wade Cole -- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

THE COLOR PURPLE

2%

Terri Manning -- STAGECRAFTERS

PARADE

2%

Este’Fan Kizer -- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM

2%

Jeff Weiner -- Stagecrafters

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

1%

Jacob Gray -- The Sauk

MAN OF LA MANCHA

1%

Michael A. Gravame -- Birmingham Village Players

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

1%

Edmond Guay -- Stagecrafters

SEUSSICAL

1%

Lele Miller -- Flint Community Players

PARADE

1%

Riley Bollock -- Croswell Opera House

THE COLOR PURPLE

1%

RYAN-KAYLA MARIE WESTBROOK -- STAGECRAFTERS

PARADE

1%

Brett Gowen -- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

MOON MAN WALK

5%

Princess Beyoncé Jones -- Inspired Acting Theatre Company

ECLIPSED

5%

Bréon LaDawn -- Theatre Nova

DRONE

5%

Zeyy Fawaz -- Arab American National Museum

RIPCORD

5%

Amy Schumacher -- Open Book Theatre Company

PERFECT ARRANGEMENT

4%

Zack Coates -- STAGECRAFTERS

A JUKEBOX FOR THE ALGONQUIN

3%

Dwandra Nickole Lampkin -- Farmers Alley Theatre

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

3%

Ethan Thomas -- The Sauk

MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM

3%

Antione Mckay -- Detroit Repertory Theatre

DRONE

2%

Anna de Luna -- Arab American National Museum

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

2%

Tessa Isaacson -- Flint Community Players

A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE

2%

June Schreiner -- Flint Repertory Theatre

PUFFS

2%

Ashley Gatsey -- St. Dunstan's Theatre

RADIUM GIRLS

2%

Stefani Bishop -- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

2%

Bridget Hillyer -- Birmingham Village Players

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

2%

Summer Housler -- The Sauk

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

2%

Layla Gojcaj -- Flint Community Players

GIRLS' WEEKEND

2%

Julie Pratt -- The Sauk

A JUKEBOX FOR THE ALGONQUIN

2%

Elizabeth Terrel -- Farmers Alley Theatre

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

2%

Rachel Beiber -- Village Players of Birmingham

RADIUM GIRLS

2%

David Termuhlen -- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

2%

BRANDEN R. OMOREGIE -- ST. DUNSTANS

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

2%

Sue Chekaway -- Birmingham Village Players

COVENANT

1%

X’ydee Alexander -- Detroit Repertory Theatre

ANGELS IN AMERICA - PART 1: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES

1%

Ben Cassidy -- Riverwalk Theatre

MOON MAN WALK

1%

Will Bryson -- Inspired Acting Theatre Company

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM

21%

- Shakespeare Royal Oak

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

14%

- Riverwalk Theatre

DRAGONS LOVE TACOS

13%

- Tibbits Opera House

WINNIE THE POOH

13%

- The Sauk

A YEAR WITH FROG & TOAD

13%

- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre

HYSTERICAL!

10%

- Detroit Repertory Theatre

DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS!

6%

- Circle Theatre

SNOW WHITE

6%

- Tibbits Summer Theatre

THE GIRL WHO SWALLOWED A CACTUS

4%

- Tibbits Summer Theatre

9%

Stagecrafters

7%

Croswell Opera House

6%

Tibbits Opera House

5%

Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

5%

Birmingham Village Players

5%

Fenton Village Players

5%

Obsidian Theatre Festival

4%

The Sauk

4%

Flint Community Players

4%

Detroit Public Theatre

3%

Farmers Alley Theatre

3%

Detroit Repertory Theatre

3%

Riverwalk Theatre

2%

Open Book Theatre Company

2%

Flint Repertory Theatre

2%

Grand Rapids Civic Theatre

2%

St. Dunstan's Theatre

2%

Livonia Community Theatre

2%

Theatre Nova

2%

GROSSE POINTE THEATRE

2%

The Players Guild of Dearborn

2%

Center Stage Theatre Kalamazoo

2%

Queer Theatre Kalamazoo

2%

Circle Theatre

2%

Light in the Dark Musical Theatre Company

