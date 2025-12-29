Last Chance to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Michigan Awards; THE COLOR PURPLE Leads Best Musical!

Get all the top news & discounts for Michigan & beyond.
This is the final chance to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Michigan Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! The deadline to vote is December 31, 2025 at midnight.
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Michigan Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Sandy Davis
- CRAFTY
- Queer Theatre Kalamazoo
32%
Sabrina Dahlgren
- HOLIDAY CABARET
- Riverwalk Theatre Company
20%
Jason Briggs
- TRY TO REMEMBER: HIGHLIGHTS OF FLINT REP'S MUSICAL HISTORY
- Flint Repertory Theatre
19%
Eric Gutman
- HELLO, AGAIN: ERIC GUTMAN SINGS NEIL DIAMOND
- The Berman Center for Performing Arts
17%
Aaron Wittbrodt
- CURSED CABARET
- Riverwalk Theatre Company
12%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Marryn Barney
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Tibbits Opera House
7%
Ashley Thornton Murdock
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Stagecrafters
7%
Sarah Nowak
- ANASTASIA
- The Croswell Opera House
5%
Arianna Moore
- SEUSSICAL
- Flint Community Players
5%
JENNA WILLIAMS
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- STAGECRAFTERS
4%
Amanda Tollstam
- BEAUTIFUL
- Peppermint Creek Theatre Company
4%
Anthony J. Hamilton
- DREAM GIRLS
- WMU Shaw Theatre
4%
Abigail Rebekah Shown
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Cornwell's Dinner Theatre
4%
Audrey Waugh
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Spotlight Players
3%
X’ydee Alexander
- FOR COLORED GIRLS
- The Matrix Theatre (Detroit)
3%
Hunter Milan
- GREASE
- St. Dunstan's Theatre
3%
Chloe Mae Page
- SEUSSICAL
- Center Stage Theatre Kalamazoo
3%
Elizabeth McNair
- OKLAHOMA!
- The Sauk
2%
Valerie Mould
- THE MUSIC MAN
- Birmingham Village Players
2%
Sarah Kilgore
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Sauk
2%
Janeen Bodary
- WHO KILLED EBENEZER SCROOGE?
- Spotlight Players
2%
Elizabeth Fisher
- SISTER ACT
- Farmington Players
2%
Mark McCleese
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Nicely Theatre Group
2%
Kris Allemang Stahl
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
2%
Nandi Jack
- HYSTERICAL!
- Detroit Repertory Theatre
2%
Denene Mulay
- JERSEY BOYS
- Farmers Alley Theatre
2%
Hannah Sullivan
- WAITRESS
- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre
2%
Joi Thomas
- DREAMGIRLS
- Circle Theatre
2%
Charnell Williams
- CHARLIE HU$LE
- Oakland Community Collage Theatre
2%
Catie Hauff
- GROUNDHOG DAY
- Grosse Pointe Theatre
2%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Toni Davison
- MOON MAN WALK
- Inspired Acting Theatre Company
7%
Sabriyah Davis
- ANASTASIA
- The Croswell Opera House
6%
Trica Bailey
- SWEENEY TODD
- Spotlight Players
5%
Diana Waara
- SEUSSICAL
- Flint Community Players
4%
Ashley Hampton
- THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- Riverwalk Theatre
4%
Teresa Hurst Lavallee
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- STAGECRAFTERS
3%
Camara Lewis
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Riverwalk Theatre
3%
Michael Ameloot
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Stagecrafters
3%
Sarah Gunter-Marenger
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- STAGECRAFTERS
3%
Jennifer Ambrose
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- The Sauk
3%
Elaine Kauffman
- PARADE
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
3%
Elaine Kauffman
- RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
3%
Matt Snellgrove
- A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE
- Flint Repertory Theatre
3%
Kathy Mulay
- BEAUTIFUL
- Farmers Alley Theatre
3%
Jen Brown
- PARADE
- Croswell Opera House
2%
Jen Lothian
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre
2%
Amanda Lifvendahl
- MEASURE FOR MEASURE
- Interlochen Shakespeare Festival
2%
Barbie Weisserman, Laura Bremer, Lisa Salisbury
- SISTER ACT
- Farmington Players
2%
Gianna Bratke
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Tibbits Summer Theatre
2%
Elaine Kauffman
- LERNER AND LOEWE'S CAMELOT
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
2%
Meaghan Bryant
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Sauk
2%
Jennifer Lothian
- CATS
- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre
2%
Molly Lewis
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Farmers Alley Theatre
2%
Kathleen Duffy
- THE MUSIC MAN
- Birmingham Village Players
2%
Michael A. Gravame
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Birmingham Village Players
2%Best Direction Of A Musical
Anthony J. Hamilton
- DREAM GIRLS
- WMU Shaw Theater
6%
Brenda Sparks
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Tibbits Opera House
6%
Jennifer Ward
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Stagecrafters
5%
Allyson Paris
- WAITRESS
- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre
4%
JERRY HAINES
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- STAGECRAFTERS
4%
Kirsten Hinshaw
- ANNIE
- Croswell Opera House
4%
Trinity Bird
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Sauk
3%
Victoria Stratton
- CABARET
- Fenton Village Players
3%
Abigail Rebekah Shown
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Cornwell's Dinner Theatre
3%
Amy Lauter
- SISTER ACT
- Farmington Players Barn
3%
Anthony J. Hamilton
- RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
3%
Michael Lluberres
- GODSPELL
- Flint Repertory Theatre
3%
Nicci Dreyer
- WHO KILLED EBENEZER SCROOGE?
- Spotlight Players
3%
Wendy Katz Hiller
- THE FANTASTICKS
- Open Book Theatre Company
3%
Stephen Kiersey
- ANASTASIA
- The Croswell Opera House
3%
Kathy Mulay
- COME FROM AWAY
- Farmers Alley Theatre
2%
Diana Waara
- SEUSSICAL
- Flint Community Players
2%
Mike Artis
- PARADE
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
2%
Brian Farnham
- URINETOWN
- Riverwalk Theatre
2%
Lisa Knight
- DREAMGIRLS
- Circle Theatre
2%
Debbie Landis-Sigler
- A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM
- Stagecrafters
2%
Trinity Bird
- ANASTASIA
- The Sauk
2%
Anthony J. Hamilton
- LERNER AND LOEWE'S CAMELOT
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
2%
Leonard Sullivan
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Farmers Alley Theatre
1%
Will Gearing & Josie Gonzalez
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Circle Theatre
1%Best Direction Of A Play
Chad Tallon
- ACT THREE
- Tibbits Opera House
7%
Bryana Hall
- ECLIPSED: THE SUN, THE MOON, AND GLADYS ATKINSON SWEET
- Theatre Nova
7%
LETA CRISMAN
- PERFECT ARRANGEMENT
- STAGECRAFTERS
4%
Michael A. Gravame
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Village Players of Birmingham
4%
Dr. Miriam Hahn Thomas
- RADIUM GIRLS
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
4%
Trinity Bird
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- The Sauk
4%
Andrea Assaf
- DRONE
- Arab American National Museum
3%
Brian Maribel
- FAT HAM
- Detroit Public Theatre
3%
CJ Williams
- FOR COLORED GIRLS
- The Matrix Theatre (Detroit)
3%
D. Terry Willliams
- DIAL M FOR MURDER
- Farmers Alley Theatre
3%
Benjamin Burt
- CLYBOURNE PARK
- Farmington Players
2%
Patrick Munley
- AN ADULT EVENING OF SHEL SILVERSTEIN
- Flint Community Players
2%
Bruce Crews
- SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS
- The Sauk
2%
Casaundra Freeman
- MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM
- Detroit Repertory Theatre
2%
Will Bryson
- COVENANT
- Detroit Repertory Theatre
2%
Joshua Morgan
- A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE
- Flint Repertory Theatre
2%
Bob Robinson
- ANGELS IN AMERICA - PART 1: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES
- Riverwalk Theatre
2%
Connar Klock
- CRAFTY
- Queer Theatre Kalamazoo
2%
Courtney Burkett
- A DRIVING BEAT
- Flint Repertory Theatre
2%
Paul Stroili
- A JUKEBOX FOR THE ALGONQUIN
- Farmers Alley Theatre
2%
Eric Hand
- THE 39 STEPS
- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre
2%
Leah Smith
- HYSTERICAL!
- Detroit Repertory Theatre
2%
William Church
- MEASURE FOR MEASURE
- Interlochen Shakespeare Festival
2%
Chris Ramirez
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Farmers Alley Theatre
2%
Bob Purosky
- THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- Riverwalk Theatre
2%Best Ensemble TUCK EVERLASTING
- Stagecrafters
5%ECLIPSED: THE SUN, THE MOON, AND GLADYS ATKINSON SWEET
- Theatre Nova
5%ACT THREE
- Tibbits Opera House
4%SEUSSICAL
- Flint Community Players
3%CABARET
- Fenton Village Players
3%THE COLOR PURPLE
- Stagecrafters
3%PARADE
- Croswell Opera House
3%SWEENEY TODD
- Spotlight Players
2%SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Spotlight Players
2%SEUSSICAL
- Center Stage Theatre Kalamazoo
2%ANNIE
- Croswell Opera House
2%ANASTASIA
- The Croswell Opera House
2%SISTER ACT
- Farmington Players
2%MATILDA
- STAGE-M, Big Rapids
2%COME FROM AWAY
- Farmers Alley Theatre
2%A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM
- Stagecrafters
2%PUFFS
- St. Dunstan's Theatre
2%MY FAIR LADY
- The Sauk
2%OKLAHOMA!
- The Sauk
2%DRY SUMMER
- Theatre Nova
2%MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Village Players of Birmingham
2%THE WEDDING SINGER
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
2%A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- The Sauk
2%GODSPELL
- Flint Repertory Theatre
1%RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
1%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Dev Patterson
- MOON MAN WALK
- Inspired Acting Theatre Company
7%
Matthew Rudy
- SWEENEY TODD
- Spotlight Players
7%
Jamie Gresens
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Tibbits Opera House
6%
Shania Chehab
- THE WOMAN IN BLACK
- Stagecrafters
5%
Amanda Collene
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Center Stage Theatre, West Shore Community College
4%
Chris Dube
- OKLAHOMA!
- The Sauk
4%
Catherine Marlett-Dreher
- CATS
- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre
4%
Mike Billings
- A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE
- Flint Repertory Theatre
3%
Chelsie McPhilimy
- A DRIVING BEAT
- Flint Repertory Theatre
3%
Elliot Odette
- PARADE
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
3%
Catherine Marlett-Dreher
- WAITRESS
- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre
3%
Shaina Leeh Chehab
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Birmingham Village Players
3%
Delaney McKenzie
- RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
3%
Harley Miah
- ARTEMISIA
- Open Book Theatre Company
2%
Frank Ginis
- SISTER ACT
- Farmington Players
2%
Jeff Adler
- ECLIPSED: THE SUN, THE MOON, AND GLADYS ATKINSON SWEET
- Theatre Nova
2%
Lanny Potts
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Farmers Alley Theatre
2%
Trinity Bird
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Sauk
2%
Delaney McKenzie
- LERNER AND LOEWE'S CAMELOT
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
2%
James Brunk
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Riverwalk Theatre
2%
Tom Archinal
- THE SECRET GARDEN
- Grosse Pointe Theatre
2%
Neil Koivu
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Nicely Theatre Group
2%
Elliot Odette
- RADIUM GIRLS
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
2%
Trinity Bird
- SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS
- The Sauk
2%
Code Skalmowski
- HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE
- Riverwalk Theatre
2%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Steve Zumbrun
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Tibbits Opera House
6%
Dennis Penney
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Stagecrafters
5%
JULIE MALLOY
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- STAGECRAFTERS
5%
Zachary Nash
- SEUSSICAL
- Flint Community Players
4%
Alan Sloan
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Riverwalk Theatre
4%
JJ FARR
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- STAGECRAFTERS
4%
Brendan Vincent
- COME FROM AWAY
- Farmers Alley Theatre
3%
Todd Schreiber
- PARADE
- Croswell Opera House
3%
Ben Villaluz
- A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM
- Stagecrafters
3%
Chris Littlefield
- GODSPELL
- Flint Repertory Theatre
3%
Kristi Gautsche
- ANASTASIA
- The Sauk
3%
Angie Schwab
- URINETOWN
- Riverwalk Theatre
2%
Lori Hatfield
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
2%
Dennis Penney
- THE SECRET GARDEN
- Grosse Pointe Theatre
2%
Daniel Greig
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Nicely Theatre Group
2%
Kristi Gautsche
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Sauk
2%
Wynne Marsh/Ray Novak
- ANNIE
- Croswell Opera House
2%
Michael Bechtel & Molly Boze
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Light in the Dark Musical Theatre Company
2%
Vanessa A. Allen & Debra L. Perry
- DREAMGIRLS
- Circle Theatre
2%
Lori Porter
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Birmingham Village Players
2%
Angie Schwab
- FIRST DATE
- Riverwalk Theatre
2%
Vanessa A. Allen
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre
2%
Frank Pitts
- CHARLIE HU$LE
- Oakland Community Collage Theatre
2%
Steven C. Woznicki
- SISTER ACT
- Farmington Players
2%
Leah Fox
- SENSE AND SENSIBILITY
- The Encore Musical Theatre Company
2%Best Musical THE COLOR PURPLE
- STAGECRAFTERS
6%TUCK EVERLASTING
- STAGECRAFTERS
5%CABARET
- Fenton Village Players
5%THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Tibbits Opera House
5%SWEENEY TODD
- Spotlight Players
4%PARADE
- Croswell Opera House
4%SEUSSICAL
- Flint Community Players
3%GODSPELL
- Flint Repertory Theatre
3%ANNIE
- Croswell Opera House
3%ANASTASIA
- Croswell Opera House
3%COME FROM AWAY
- Farmers Alley Theatre
3%THE COLOR PURPLE
- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre
3%THE FANTASTICKS
- Open Book Theatre Company
2%PARADE
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
2%ANASTASIA
- The Sauk
2%GREASE
- St. Dunstan's Theatre
2%SISTER ACT
- Farmington Players
2%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Sauk
2%SEUSSICAL
- Center Stage Theatre Kalamazoo
2%THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- Rose Above
2%A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM
- Stagecrafters
2%RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Farmers Alley Theatre
2%WEST SIDE STORY
- The Encore Musical Theatre Company
2%DREAMGIRLS
- Circle Theatre
2%RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
2%Best New Play Or Musical BOOK OF SILENCE
- WMU Theatre
12%ACT THREE
- Tibbits Opera House
12%A DRIVING BEAT
- Flint Repertory Theatre
11%ECLIPSED: THE SUN, THE MOON, AND GLADYS ATKINSON SWEET
- Theatre Nova
10%ANOTHER KIN
- Queer Theatre Kalamazoo
9%HYSTERICAL!
- Detroit Repertory Theatre
9%COVENANT
- Detroit Repertory Theatre
7%KNOCK THE BALL LOOSE
- Rosedale Community Players
6%DRY SUMMER
- Theatre Nova
6%CHARLIE HU$LE
- Oakland Community Collage Theatre
5%DRONE
- Arab American National Museum
5%BREAKING LAWS TO GAIN FREEDOM
- Open Book Theatre Company
4%ALAMO SHOES
- Detroit Repertory Theatre
2%Best Performer In A Musical
AJ Denomme
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Stagecrafters
7%
Ibrahim Sene
- CABARET
- Fenton Village Players
5%
Adam El-Zein
- SWEENEY TODD
- Spotlight Players
4%
Jeffrey King
- ANASTASIA
- The Croswell Opera House
4%
Aidan Kelly
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Tibbits Opera House
3%
KAELA GREEN
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- STAGECRAFTERS
3%
Anderson Lee
- GREASE
- St. Dunstan's Theatre
3%
Caroline Hubbard
- ANNIE
- Croswell Opera House
2%
Jessica Boehmer
- THE FANTASTICKS
- Open Book Theatre Company
2%
Morgan Francis
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Sauk
2%
Adam Grey
- THE MUSIC MAN
- Village Players
2%
Aubrie Lauren
- ANASTASIA
- The Croswell Opera House
2%
Chad Tallon
- MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET
- Tibbits Summer Theatre
2%
Jennifer Jones
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Village Players of Birmingham
2%
Ben Zylman
- CAMELOT
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
2%
Alexa Wollney
- WAITRESS
- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre
1%
Camrynn LeMay
- SEUSSICAL
- Flint Community Players
1%
Maureen Paraventi
- SISTER ACT
- Farmington Players
1%
Reette Thorns
- DREAMGIRLS
- Circle Theatre
1%
Gianna Green
- ANASTASIA
- The Sauk
1%
Ja’Leeyna Dooley
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre
1%
Jude Pucell
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Birmingham Village Players
1%
Lindsay Fleck
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
1%
Charnell Williams
- SISTER ACT
- Farmington Players
1%
Sam Campbell
- CABARET
- Fenton Village Players
1%Best Performer In A Play
Princess Beyoncé Jones
- ECLIPSED: THE SUN, THE MOON, AND GLADYS ATKINSON SWEET
- Theatre Nova
7%
Brenda Sparks
- ACT THREE
- Tibbits Opera House
6%
Andrea McDonald
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Birmingham Village Players
5%
Alyssa Laney
- CALIFORNIA SUITE
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
3%
Danae Ross
- FOR COLORED GIRLS
- The Matrix Theatre (Detroit)
3%
Ford Swihart
- WINNIE THE POOH
- The Sauk
3%
Dawn Bassakyros
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Flint Community Players
3%
Yasmin Tomaz
- KINDERTRANSPORT
- Jewish Theatre
2%
Frankie Braker
- BOOK OF SILENCE
- WMU Theatre
2%
Stacey Daniels
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Flint Community Players
2%
Logan Awe
- RADIUM GIRLS
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
2%
Nick Smathers
- DRY SUMMER
- Sarah Burcon
2%
Kate McClaine
- MACBETH
- Shakespeare Royal Oak
2%
X'ydee Alexander
- FAT HAM
- Detroit Public Theatre
2%
Chandler Gimson
- WELCOME TO PARADISE
- PTD Productions
2%
Colleen Meade Ripper
- A JUKEBOX FOR THE ALGONQUIN
- Spotlight Players
2%
Jeremy Koch
- DIAL M FOR MURDER
- Farmers Alley Theatre
2%
JENNA RUSSELL
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- ST. DUNSTANS
2%
Emma Orr
- THE IMAGINARY INVALID
- Flint Community Players
2%
Tayler Jones
- HYSTERICAL!
- Detroit Repertory Theatre
2%
Dani Cochrane
- A DRIVING BEAT
- Flint Repertory Theatre
1%
Emily Aslakson
- WIT
- Prohedria Theatre, Big Rapids
1%
X'ydee Alexander
- COVENANT
- Detroit Repertory Theatre
1%
Rhyan Shankool
- RADIUM GIRLS
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
1%
Jacob Isiminger
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- The Sauk
1%Best Play STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Flint Community Players
8%ACT THREE
- Tibbits Opera House
5%MOON MAN WALK
- Inspired Acting Theatre Company
4%RADIUM GIRLS
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
4%MACBETH
- Shakespeare Royal Oak
3%MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM
- Detroit Repertory Theatre
3%SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS
- The Sauk
3%FOR COLORED GIRLS
- The Matrix Theatre (Detroit)
3%THE WOMAN IN BLACK
- Stagecrafters
3%THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- Fenton Village Players
3%A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Farmers Alley Theatre
3%ECLIPSED: THE SUN, THE MOON, AND GLADYS ATKINSON SWEET
- Theatre Nova
3%A JUKEBOX FOR THE ALGONQUIN
- Spotlight Players
3%STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Village Players of Birmingham
3%A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE
- Flint Repertory Theatre
3%BOOK OF SILENCE
- WMU Theatre
3%PERFECT ARRANGEMENT
- STAGECRAFTERS
2%FAT HAM
- Detroit Repertory Theatre
2%MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- St. Dunstan's Theatre
2%PUFFS
- St. Dunstan's Theatre
2%WIT
- Prohedria Theatre, Big Rapids
2%A JUKEBOX FOR THE ALGONQUIN
- Farmers Alley Theatre
2%HYSTERICAL!
- Detroit Repertory Theatre
1%KINDERTRANSPORT
- Jewish Theatre
1%THE COTTAGE
- PLAYERS GUILD OF DEARBORN
1%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Craig Hane
- ECLIPSED: THE SUN, THE MOON, AND GLADYS ATKINSON SWEET
- Theatre Nova
7%
Jennifer Ward
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Stagecrafters
6%
Charlie Allinder
- SWEENEY TODD
- Spotlight Players
6%
Tobin Ost
- PARADE
- Croswell Opera House
5%
Amanda Bates
- THE FANTASTICKS
- Open Book Theatre Company
5%
Dan Rose
- A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM
- Stagecrafters
4%
Adam Carlson
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Peppermint Creek Theatre Company
4%
Graham Parker
- XANADU
- Flint Community Players
3%
Dan Guyette
- DIAL M FOR MURDER
- Farmers Alley Theatre
3%
David Kyhn
- RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
2%
David Kyhn
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
2%
Jeremy Hopgood
- FAT HAM
- Detroit Public Theatre
2%
Michael Campion
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Village Players of Birmingham
2%
Samantha Snow
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Farmers Alley Theatre
2%
Jamie Hope
- MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM
- Detroit Repertory Theatre
2%
Mike Billings
- A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE
- Flint Repertory Theatre
2%
Claire Beeman
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Center Stage Theatre, West Shore Community College
2%
Eric Maher
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Nicely Theatre Group
2%
Kat Blakeslee
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre
2%
Joshua Bleau, Stephen Visser, & Michael Bechtel
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Light in the Dark Musical Theatre Company
2%
Beth Gauthier
- THE SECRET GARDEN
- Grosse Pointe Theatre
2%
Eric Niece
- CHARLIE HU$LE
- Oakland Community Collage Theatre
2%
Monika Essen
- COVENANT
- Detroit Repertory Theatre
2%
Elisha Smith
- URINETOWN
- Riverwalk Theatre
2%
Jorden James-Devloo
- MOON MAN WALK
- Inspired Acting Theatre Company
2%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Kennikki Jones-Jones
- ECLIPSED: THE SUN, THE MOON, AND GLADYS ATKINSON SWEET
- Theatre Nova
8%
DAVE GENETTE
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- STAGECRAFTERS
8%
Adam Coggins
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Flint Community Players
7%
Karl Kasischke
- PARADE
- Croswell Opera House
6%
Alex Grindey
- CAMELOT
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
4%
Carter Rice
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Farmers Alley Theatre
4%
Aaron Weeks
- THE IMAGINARY INVALID
- Flint Community Players
3%
Emma Pegouske
- RADIUM GIRLS
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
3%
Brian Farnham
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Riverwalk Theatre
3%
Krista Pennington
- MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM
- Detroit Repertory Theatre
3%
Jake Ryan
- MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET
- Tibbits Summer Theatre
3%
Eric Noggis
- SISTER ACT
- Farmington Players
3%
Carter Rice
- BEAUTIFUL
- Farmers Alley Theatre
3%
Lumumba Leon Reynolds II
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Nicely Theatre Group
3%
Katie Hopgood
- A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE
- Flint Repertory Theatre
3%
Samuel Johnson-Begay
- WAITRESS
- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre
2%
Eric Seih
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Birmingham Village Players
2%
Tim Edinger
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Riverwalk Theatre
2%
Tom Downey
- COMEDY OF ERRORS
- Livonia Shakespeare/LCT
2%
Jacob Myny
- PARADE
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
2%
Chris Goodman
- SENSE AND SENSIBILITY
- The Encore Musical Theatre Company
2%
Jacob Myny
- RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
2%
Mark Hammell
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Birmingham Village Players
2%
Samuel Johnson-Begay
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Circle Theatre
2%
Solstiz Ibarra Campos & Steve Gilliland
- DRONE
- Arab American National Museum
2%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Chad Tallon
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Tibbits Opera House
5%
Aidan Kelly
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORRS
- Tibbits Summer Theatre
4%
Nilgun Basaran Kaya
- THE FANTASTICKS
- Open Book Theatre Company
4%
Aimee Chapman
- SWEENEY TODD
- Spotlight Players
4%
Johannah Steinbrecher-Booker
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Stagecrafters
4%
Kaden Selvidge
- GREASE
- St. Dunstan's Theatre
3%
Kristen Rossiter
- SEUSSICAL
- Flint Community Players
2%
Adam Woolsey
- SENSE AND SENSIBILITY
- The Encore Musical Theatre Company
2%
Chris Stack
- ANNIE
- Croswell Opera House
2%
JACOB GILLMAN
- RAGTIME
- PLAYERS GUILD OF DEARBORN
2%
Brian Jones
- ANASTASIA
- Croswell Opera House
2%
JAMAALL GIBSON-CASEY
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- STAGECRAFTERS
2%
Brandon Ruiter
- BEAUTIFUL
- Farmers Alley Theatre
2%
Hayley Boggs
- THE SECRET GARDEN
- Grosse Pointe Theatre
2%
Alex Wade Cole
- CAMELOT
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
2%
Terri Manning
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- STAGECRAFTERS
2%
Este’Fan Kizer
- PARADE
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
2%
Jeff Weiner
- A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM
- Stagecrafters
2%
Jacob Gray
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Sauk
1%
Michael A. Gravame
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Birmingham Village Players
1%
Edmond Guay
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Stagecrafters
1%
Lele Miller
- SEUSSICAL
- Flint Community Players
1%
Riley Bollock
- PARADE
- Croswell Opera House
1%
RYAN-KAYLA MARIE WESTBROOK
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- STAGECRAFTERS
1%
Brett Gowen
- PARADE
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Princess Beyoncé Jones
- MOON MAN WALK
- Inspired Acting Theatre Company
5%
Bréon LaDawn
- ECLIPSED
- Theatre Nova
5%
Zeyy Fawaz
- DRONE
- Arab American National Museum
5%
Amy Schumacher
- RIPCORD
- Open Book Theatre Company
5%
Zack Coates
- PERFECT ARRANGEMENT
- STAGECRAFTERS
4%
Dwandra Nickole Lampkin
- A JUKEBOX FOR THE ALGONQUIN
- Farmers Alley Theatre
3%
Ethan Thomas
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- The Sauk
3%
Antione Mckay
- MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM
- Detroit Repertory Theatre
3%
Anna de Luna
- DRONE
- Arab American National Museum
2%
Tessa Isaacson
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Flint Community Players
2%
June Schreiner
- A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE
- Flint Repertory Theatre
2%
Ashley Gatsey
- PUFFS
- St. Dunstan's Theatre
2%
Stefani Bishop
- RADIUM GIRLS
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
2%
Bridget Hillyer
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Birmingham Village Players
2%
Summer Housler
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- The Sauk
2%
Layla Gojcaj
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Flint Community Players
2%
Julie Pratt
- GIRLS' WEEKEND
- The Sauk
2%
Elizabeth Terrel
- A JUKEBOX FOR THE ALGONQUIN
- Farmers Alley Theatre
2%
Rachel Beiber
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Village Players of Birmingham
2%
David Termuhlen
- RADIUM GIRLS
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
2%
BRANDEN R. OMOREGIE
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- ST. DUNSTANS
2%
Sue Chekaway
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Birmingham Village Players
2%
X’ydee Alexander
- COVENANT
- Detroit Repertory Theatre
1%
Ben Cassidy
- ANGELS IN AMERICA - PART 1: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES
- Riverwalk Theatre
1%
Will Bryson
- MOON MAN WALK
- Inspired Acting Theatre Company
1%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM
- Shakespeare Royal Oak
21%THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Riverwalk Theatre
14%DRAGONS LOVE TACOS
- Tibbits Opera House
13%WINNIE THE POOH
- The Sauk
13%A YEAR WITH FROG & TOAD
- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre
13%HYSTERICAL!
- Detroit Repertory Theatre
10%DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS!
- Circle Theatre
6%SNOW WHITE
- Tibbits Summer Theatre
6%THE GIRL WHO SWALLOWED A CACTUS
- Tibbits Summer Theatre
4%Favorite Local Theatre
Stagecrafters
9%
Croswell Opera House
7%
Tibbits Opera House
6%
Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
5%
Birmingham Village Players
5%
Fenton Village Players
5%
Obsidian Theatre Festival
5%
The Sauk
4%
Flint Community Players
4%
Detroit Public Theatre
4%
Farmers Alley Theatre
3%
Detroit Repertory Theatre
3%
Riverwalk Theatre
3%
Open Book Theatre Company
2%
Flint Repertory Theatre
2%
Grand Rapids Civic Theatre
2%
St. Dunstan's Theatre
2%
Livonia Community Theatre
2%
Theatre Nova
2%
GROSSE POINTE THEATRE
2%
The Players Guild of Dearborn
2%
Center Stage Theatre Kalamazoo
2%
Queer Theatre Kalamazoo
2%
Circle Theatre
2%
Light in the Dark Musical Theatre Company
2%