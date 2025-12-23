ALL SHOOK UP to be Presented at Meadow Brook Theatre

🎭 NEW! Michigan Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Michigan & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Travel back to the 1950s as Meadow Brook Theatre, in collaboration with Oakland University’s School of Music, Theatre, and Dance, brings the musical All Shook Up to the stage.

All Shook Up tells the story of a guitar-playing young man, rolling into a small town and changing everything and everyone he meets. Elvis Presley songs are the musical component that will keep audiences rocking and rolling along with “Heartbreak Hotel,” “Jailhouse Rock,” and “Don’t Be Cruel” and many other favorites.

All Shook Up, inspired by and featuring the songs of Elvis Presley, with a book by Joe Dipietro, runs from January 6 through February 1, 2026, at Meadow Brook Theatre on the campus of Oakland University.

“This musical is a great way to warm up in the middle of winter,” says Travis Walter, MBT artistic director. “Once again, we’re pleased to be offering students from OUSMTD the opportunity to work alongside our professionals to expand their education.”

The cast includes Kassandra Aguilar-Haddock (Miss Sandra), Mathew Bautista (ensemble), Zander Brown (ensemble), Andrew Burke (ensemble), Paul Butterfield (ensemble), Milika Cherée (Sylvia), Jackson Cole Cook (Dennis), Nick Cortazzo (Chad), Jennifer Furey (swing), Tyler Girand (ensemble), Faith Green (ensemble), Danny Gurwin (Jim Haller), Yeshua Hardy (ensemble), Leo Hellar (pit singer), Kayla Henderson (ensemble), Alexa Huss (pit singer), Naomi Jarvis (ensemble), Amy Hillner Larsen (Mayor Matilda Hyde), Avery Linden (ensemble), Alexa Jade McLean (ensemble), Caroline Moulios (ensemble), Kilty Reidy (Sheriff Earl), Matthew Sell (swing), Lauren M. Smith (Lorraine), and Emily Ann Stys (ensemble), Chase Williams (Dean Hyde), Mirabella Ziegler (Mirabella Ziegler), and Dominic Zwagerman (ensemble).

All Shook Up is directed by Travis W. Walter with choreography by Jacob ben Widmar and music direction by Eric Shorey. Scenic design is by Jen Price Fick, assistant scenic design by Annie Eloise Findlay, lighting design by Matt Fick, assistant lighting design by Ash Ritter, costume design by Whitney Locher, wig design by Chad Harlow, assistant costume design Trish Brown, sound design by Kyle Jensen, assistant sound design by Lorelei Preiss the Dance Captain is Emily Ann Stys, and the Assistant Dance Captain is Naomi Jarvis. Brittanie Nichole Sicker is the stage manager and Ellen Marie Peck is the assistant stage manager.

Eric Shorey also plays keyboard and directs the band, which is comprised of Ed Birch (drums), Jeffrey Beyer (reed 2), Jessica Cates (trombone), Cat Dacpano (keyboard 2), James Ferden (trumpet 2), Liam Kelley (guitar), Matthew Kwiecien (reed 3), Brad Linden (guitar 2), Ian McEwen (reed 1), Jackson Stone (bass), and Nicholas Voisich (trumpet).

