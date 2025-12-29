Teen-Produced A TRIP TO THE MOON is Coming To The Sauk

🎭 NEW! Michigan Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Michigan & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Produced, designed and acted entirely by a company of local teenagers, The Sauk will begin its 2026 lineup of plays and musicals with "A Trip to the Moon." The play will be presented for four performances, January 8-11 at the Sauk Theatre in Jonesville.

Set in the transformative summer of 1969, "A Trip to the Moon" tells the story of people reaching for their dreams ... dreams of love, dreams of equality, dreams of the stars. Told around the time of the moon landing, this vignette-style play is comprised of 16 scenes, each named after an iconic song from 1969. From a girl trying to convince her parent to let her go to Woodstock in "You Can't Always Get What You Want," to a woman trying to get a job at NASA in "Bad Moon Rising," to a soldier giving the new guy a reality check in "Fortunate Son," to a group of protestors showing a girl how to fight for what's right in "Come Together," these scenes and more use humor and heart to teach us about who we once were and reflect on who we could be and remind us that to achieve the impossible, we must reach for the stars.

The cast of "A Trip to the Moon" consists of Parker Falke, Sadie Falke, Jacob Gray, Alessa Howard, Atticus Maas, Verity Maas, Whittaker Maas, Lorelei Stemme and Ford Swihart. Not only does each actor play several roles throughout the production, but the cast also serves as producers and designers for the production. The cast not only chose this play, but they also created marketing materials, set the budget and designed the lighting, costumes, sound, properties and set. The production includes direction and stage management by adult mentors who also ask for decision-making from the teens. Trinity Bird directs the production while Mandee Leigh Howard serves as stage manager.

Performances are January 8 and 9 at 8 p.m. with 3 p.m. performances on January 10 and 11. For this production, assigned-seat advance tickets are $12. At the door, all remaining seats will be "Pay What You Can."

