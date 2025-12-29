LIVERPOOL LEGENDS Complete Beatles Experience Comes to Flagstar Strand Theatre

🎭 NEW! Michigan Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Michigan & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Louise Harrison will present Liverpool Legends "The Complete Beatles Experience!" at the Flagstar Strand Theatre. The new date for the performance is on Friday, January 16, 2026, at 7:30 PM.

Grammy-nominated and internationally acclaimed Liverpool Legends are bringing their Beatles tribute show to Pontiac for one night only! Handpicked by Louise Harrison, sister of the legendary George Harrison, these four world-class musicians and actors honor the band that forever changed music.

From the early mop-top days of "She Loves You" and "I Want to Hold Your Hand," to the colorful era of Sgt. Pepper, all the way through to "Come Together," "Here Comes the Sun", and "Hey Jude"-this immersive show takes you on a Magical Mystery Tour through The Beatles' iconic career.

Narrated by Louise Harrison, who was instrumental in The Beatles' early success, the performance features spot-on vocals, vintage instruments, period costumes, dazzling visuals, and uncanny mannerisms, making you feel like you're watching the real thing.

