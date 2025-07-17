Detroit Opera Cancels Season Opener Due to Financial Losses

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Detroit Opera has cancelled its 2025-26 season opening production, The Girl of the Golden West, due to financial reasons, according to Detroit Free Press.

The outlet has obtained documents confirming that the company has suffered a loss of revenue as well as donations and government funding. The documents also revealed that the company's payroll has increased even amidst these falling contributions.

The company sent out a statement, saying, "This difficult decision was made due to an unforeseen shortfall in production funding this season. All contracted artists will be fully compensated according to their agreements, and we look forward to welcoming them to Detroit for future productions."

The season is now set to kick off in December with Highways and Valleys: Two American Love Stories, and continue into 2026 with The Handmaid's Tale and Apartment House 1776.

Read the original story on Detroit Free Press.

About Detroit Opera

Detroit Opera was founded as Michigan Opera Theater in 1971 by composer and impresario David DiChiera. Under DiChiera’s leadership, the company staged traditional operas and also championed contemporary and lesser-known works, with a focus on American composers.

MOT brought world-renowned artists to Detroit, developed critical education and community programs, nurtured emerging artists—and became both a cornerstone of Detroit’s cultural landscape and a national model.

In 2022, MOT rebranded as Detroit Opera.

Throughout its history, the company has elevated diverse voices throughout its casts and creative teams, and become one of the first companies to produce works that reflected the African-American experience.