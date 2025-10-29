A VERY KALAMAZOO CHRISTMAS Opens in November at Farmers Alley Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Farmers Alley Theatre will open its holiday season with A Very Kalamazoo Christmas, a new comedy by Michigan playwright Robert Hawlmark, beginning November 20, 2025. Following strong early demand, the theatre has added six additional performances to the original run, extending through December 14.

Fresh off the success of Come From Away, Farmers Alley turns its focus to a local twist on the classic holiday rom-com. The play follows Felice, a career-driven professional who returns to her hometown on business just before Christmas. There, she reconnects with a flannel-wearing acquaintance, George, and his son Danny, whose holiday spirit may thaw her work-first resolve.

Written with a sharp sense of humor and filled with local references, A Very Kalamazoo Christmas combines familiar holiday tropes with regional wit and rapid-fire comic energy. The production is directed by Kevin Theis, with Kait Auburn as Felice, Steve Peebles as George, and Joe Dempsey and Emma Brock portraying a range of supporting roles.

Managing Artistic Director Jeremy Koch described the show as “a festive play that lets audiences leave their troubles at the door and enjoy a night of laughter and high-quality entertainment.”

Performances run Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets range from $48–$52, with student tickets at $20 and discounts available for military, veterans, and teachers. Rush tickets will also be offered. An ASL-interpreted performance will take place on November 28 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets and details are available at farmersalleytheatre.com or by calling the box office at 269-343-2727.