WE WILL ROCK YOU to be Presented at Lake Worth Playhouse

Featuring more than 20 hit Queen songs including "Another One Bites the Dust," "Bohemian Rhapsody," "Killer Queen," "We Will Rock You," "Somebody To Love," "We Are the Champions," "Don't Stop Me Now," and many more, WE WILL ROCK YOU follows two revolutionaries as they try to save rock 'n' roll in a post-apocalyptic world.

In an age where algorithms predict our every preference, WE WILL ROCK YOU is a musical for our time: a fist-pumping, foot-stomping anthem to individuality.

We Will Rock You

July 23 - August 8, 2021

Tickets Available Online At

﻿ https://www.lakeworthplayhouse.org/we-will-rock-you/