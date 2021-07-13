Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

WE WILL ROCK YOU to be Presented at Lake Worth Playhouse

In an age where algorithms predict our every preference, WE WILL ROCK YOU is a musical for our time: a fist-pumping, foot-stomping anthem to individuality.

Jul. 13, 2021  
Featuring more than 20 hit Queen songs including "Another One Bites the Dust," "Bohemian Rhapsody," "Killer Queen," "We Will Rock You," "Somebody To Love," "We Are the Champions," "Don't Stop Me Now," and many more, WE WILL ROCK YOU follows two revolutionaries as they try to save rock 'n' roll in a post-apocalyptic world.

We Will Rock You

July 23 - August 8, 2021

Tickets Available Online At

﻿ https://www.lakeworthplayhouse.org/we-will-rock-you/


