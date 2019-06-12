The Wick Theatre Presents The Codfish Ball, Nights Of Seafood And Song!

The Wick Theatre will present The Codfish Ball, three spectacular evenings of seafood and song which will take place inside the venue's restaurant, Tavern at The Wick. The Broadway Dames will perform accompanied by a live reggae band, while guests dine on a scrumptious multi-course feast. Dates for The Codfish Ball are June 28, July 12 and July 26. The evenings begin at 6:30 pm. Tickets are $88, and reservations are required. Please call 561-995-2333 or visit www.thewick.org.

"During the summer, people are looking for something different to do," said Marilynn A. Wick, Managing Executive Producer. "The Codfish Ball concept will transport everyone to 'Neptune's Hall' for an evening they will always remember. These nights are about getting together with friends, enjoying a spectacular dinner, singing along with the Broadway Dames and dancing with our island band."

Chef Cyrille is preparing the menu based on the freshest catch-- appetizers such as shrimp and clams, salads with crab and citrus, entrees including salmon, Chilean seabass, lobster tails and more, followed by a decadent dessert.

Chef Cyrille began his residency with The Wick earlier in the season. Born in the city of Nancy, France, known throughout France and the rest of Europe for its lively arts culture, Chef Cyrille was immersed in a sophisticated milieu that values an educated palate. The son of a successful restaurateur, Chef Cyrille has been devoted to the culinary arts from the start. Immediately after graduating from five years of culinary school, he went to work with famous three-star Michelin Chef Bernard Loiseau, with whom Chef Cyrille developed his intensive attention to detail, prodigious work ethic and discerning palate. He went on to work for the French Embassies in Washington, D.C. and Dubai, and later became Executive Chef at the Sonesta Hotel in Sin Maarten. Eventually relocating to sunny South Florida, Chef Cyrille went to work with Bernard Ragueneau, an internationally recognized restaurateur, at Thursday's in Ft. Lauderdale, before joining the Wick family.

The restaurant's decor, which is a homage to New York's original Tavern on the Green, is centered upon the legendary restaurant's crystal chandelier which now hangs here and is enhanced by wallpaper created from a photograph that captures the glorious springtime views of Central Park. The Wick Tavern is open to the public, who may enjoy a pre-show dinner or simply come to experience the cuisine. The spacious, airy nature of the Wick facility lends itself beautifully to entertaining, on and off stage. The Tavern Room can seat up to 60 people comfortably, with lavish dining accouterments and impeccable service, perfect for every social occasion. Additionally, the theater's expansive lobby, fully-stocked bar, luxurious seating and dance floor often play host to a number of added attractions, including late-night cabaret and other musical entertainments.

The Wick Theatre is located at 7901 North Federal Highway. Boca Raton, FL 33487.





