The Symphonia To Present Beethoven’s 'Emperor' Performance

The Symphonia, South Florida's premier chamber orchestra, will welcome guest Piano Soloist, Lindsay Garritson as well as Music Director, Alastair Willis to its stage for Beethoven's Emperor. The concert will take place on Sunday March 8th at 3pm at St. Gregory's Episcopal.

The program includes: Ravel's Le Tombeau de Couperin and Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 5 “Emperor”.

Soloist: Award-winning artist, Dr. Lindsay Garritson has performed throughout the United States and abroad since the age of four. She holds degrees from Principia College (B.A. in Music), Yale School of Music (M.M. and Artist Diploma), and the University of Miami (D.M.A.). She has appeared on esteemed stages such as Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center, and Place des Arts (Montreal). An avid chamber musician, Lindsay has performed with Ani Kavafian, Elmar Oliveira, and Carter Brey, among many others. Additionally, Lindsay is a passionate advocate for new music; her Carnegie Hall solo recital debut featured the world premiere of Carl Vine's Piano Sonata No. 4, a work written for her. Concurrently, her second solo album titled “Aphorisms: Piano Music of Carl Vine” was released.

Conductor: Alastair Willis is Music Director of the South Bend Symphony Orchestra and The Symphonia in Boca Raton. As a guest conductor, he has worked with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, New York Philharmonic, the Philadelphia Orchestra, the San Francisco Symphony, the Seattle Symphony, the Deutsches Symphonie-Orchester Berlin, the Győr Philharmonic Orchestra, and Yo-Yo Ma's Silkroad Ensemble. This season, he returns to the Chicago Symphony, Qatar Philharmonic, River Oaks Chamber Orchestra, and Seattle's Music of Remembrance. His recording of Ravel's L'enfant et les sortilèges with the Nashville Symphony and Opera was GRAMMY nominated for Best Classical Album in 2009.