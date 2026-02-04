Entr'Acte Theatrix Will Present THE WIZARD OF OZ in West Palm Beach

🎭 NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Entr'Acte Theatrix invites audiences to join them on the yellow brick road 'somewhere over the rainbow' when they present The Wizard of Oz at the William G. Skaff Center in West Palm Beach from February 26th through March 14th.

Based on the classic 1939 movie, this delightful theatrical version was tailored for the stage by John Kane for the Royal Shakespeare Company. It is a faithful adaptation of the film, recreating the dialogue and structure of the MGM classic nearly scene for scene. The production will feature the movie's iconic score by Harold Arlen and E.Y. (Yip) Harburg, and all the tale's beloved characters - Dorothy Gale, The Scarecrow, The Cowardly Lion, and The Tin Man, The Wicked Witch of the West, Glinda the Good Witch, and many more.

"The timeless messages of love and friendship and searching for home are just as relevant today as they were in 1939, and in 1900 when Frank L. Baum penned this classic tale," says Entr'Acte Theatrix founder and producer Vicki Halmos. It's a fitting piece for the times, and for Entr'Acte... a classic musical, extremely entertaining, and very apropos for these times."

"The Wizard of Oz by L. Frank Baum brings out so many vivid memories and feelings for a lot of people," says the production's director, Carlo Sabusap. "It's one of those timeless classics that could only be best described by experiencing it, whether you watch the original 1939 film or see it on stage. I find it exciting to be helming such a memorable story because it's something I feel that we can all relate to, that feeling of finding home, whether it be a place or a group of people who make you feel loved and appreciated.

"We're doing some fun new things with the material, via the use of hand-crafted puppets and costumes, but doing our best to stay true to the classical feel that everyone has come to be familiar with," he continues. "The cast and crew are both talented and brilliant, and I'm sure it's going to be a great time for all, even if for a moment, going somewhere over the rainbow."

Director Sabusap's cast includes Daley Fosgate as Dorothy, Cherry Rivera as Almira Gulch/The Wicked Witch of the West, Carly Graefe as Aunt Em/Glinda the Good Witch, Ace Gilliam as Hunk/The Scarecrow, Greg Halmos as Hickory/The Tin Man, John Douglas as Zeke/The Cowardly Lion, Ennalls Berl as Professor Marvel/The Wizard of Oz, and Aaron Bravo as Uncle Henry/The Guard/and Others. The show's ensemble cast includes Sarah Glass, Luis Acosta, Ophelia Koré, Carlo Sabusap, Nik Rosa, Mimi Anne Levenson, and Milo O'Connor.

The show's Music Director is Aaliyah Amoin, and the Choreographer is Amber Lebrun. Elizabeth Southwell will serve as the production's Lighting and Technical Director, and the Production Stage Manager is Jacob Quartell. Puppets by TCA - Carlo Sabusap, Milo O'Connor, and Sarah Elizabeth Kenny.

The Wizard of Oz will run from February 26 - March 14 at William G Skaff Center in West Palm Beach (500 Spencer Drive, WPB, 33409). Tickets range in price from $20 - $40 and are on sale now. They can be purchased online at https://linktr.ee/entractetheatrix or by phone at 561-833-7529.