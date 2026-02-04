Toby Douthwright Named New CFO of Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

🎭 NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, Inc. announced the appointment of Toby Douthwright as its new Chief Financial Officer. This marked an important leadership transition while honoring the extraordinary 33-year tenure of longtime CFO Kyle Roberts, who recently retired.

In his new position, Douthwright will oversee finance, accounting, budgeting and risk management, working closely with the Board of Directors and executive leadership to support the Kravis Center's mission and continued growth.

"Toby's depth of experience, strategic mindset and steady leadership make him an outstanding addition to the Kravis Center's executive team," said Diane Quinn, CEO of the Kravis Center. "He understands how strong financial infrastructure supports artistic excellence, community access and long-term sustainability, and he steps into this role following the extraordinary legacy of Kyle Roberts. Kyle's institutional knowledge, integrity and commitment to excellence shaped the Kravis Center for more than three decades and we are deeply grateful for her lasting impact."

Douthwright brings more than 25 years of senior financial and operational leadership experience across nonprofit, philanthropic and mission-driven organizations. Most recently, he served as Vice President for Finance and Chief Financial Officer at The Miami Foundation, where he oversaw financial management, risk, human resources, information technology and administrative operations for a community foundation with more than $550 million in assets. His background also includes executive leadership roles at The Lord's Place in Palm Beach County and at the Clinton Foundation. Douthwright HEwHehholds a bachelor's degree in management science with a concentration in accounting from Bridgewater State University in Massachusetts. He resides in Fort Lauderdale with his husband, Dean.

The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts is one of South Florida's premier performing arts centers located in Downtown West Palm Beach. Since 1992 the Kravis Center has hosted the very best in live entertainment featuring internationally acclaimed artists in music, comedy, dance, Broadway and more. Since opening its doors, the Kravis Center has welcomed millions of students to its comprehensive arts education programs. Students of all ages can participate in a variety of workshops, classes and special events, as well as free and reduced-price tickets to those who might not otherwise have the chance to experience live performances. For information, please visit kravis.org.