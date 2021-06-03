TV Icon Cindy Williams At The Wick In ME, MYSELF, AND SHIRLEY

The Wick Theatre will present the world premiere of Cindy Williams' one-woman show, Me, Myself and Shirley. Join the TV icon as she shares the stories, the secrets, the embarrassing moments, and the highs and lows of her life in Hollywood!

"We are so thrilled to be able to bring beloved actress and producer Cindy Williams to our stage in this exciting new production," said Marilynn A. Wick, Managing Executive Producer. "She's charming, funny and is ready to share all the inside scoop on over four decades in film, television and stage. This will be a must-see event for all her fans!"

During the show, Cindy will share her memories and hilarious backstage tales in "Me, Myself & Shirley" covering a lifetime in entertainment. Come hear the stories, the secrets, the embarrassing moments, and the highs and lows of Cindy's life in Hollywood, (and maybe relive a favorite scene or two)!

From her first film appearance in a movie in which she tap-danced with Gene Kelly, Williams worked with the cream of Hollywood. Famed directors cast her into three instant-classic films: George Cukor in Travels with My Aunt (1972), George Lucas in American Graffiti (1973), as Ron Howard's girlfriend, for which she earned a BAFTA nomination as Best Supporting Actress, and Francis Ford Coppola in The Conversation (1974). In 1974, she collaborated on a writing team with actress and producer Penny Marshall, whose brother Gary was the creator of the hit television program Happy Days. Williams and Marshall became popular characters on that show, and were so warmly received that Gary Marshall created a spin-off called Laverne & Shirley featuring the two women, which quickly became the number one rated show on television. Williams earned a Golden Globe nomination for the role of Shirley Feeney in 1978.

Williams later went on to have a prolific career in film, television and stage. She has performed onstage in the national tours of Grease, Deathtrap and Moon Over Buffalo, and a regional production of Nunsense. She made her Broadway debut as daffy Mrs. Tottendale in The Drowsy Chaperone at the Marquis Theatre in 2007. In 2015, her memoir Shirley, I Jest! (co-written with Dave Smitherman) was published. In the same year, Williams engaged in celebrity branding for the senior citizen service Visiting Angels. Me, Myself, & Shirley is her first one-woman show.

The performances will take place June 10 through June 27, 20121 Wednesday Friday and Saturday at 7:30 pm and Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday at 2pm. Ticket prices are $75-$95. For more information or to purchase tickets, go to www.TheWick.org or call the box office at 561-995-2333. Tickets for the previously planned engagement with Cindy Williams starring in Nunsense are honored for this performance. Ticket holders should receive email updates regarding their new seats.