Broadway in Miami Series at the Arsht Reveals 2026-27 Season

The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County and Broadway Across America have revealed announce the 2026-27 Broadway in Miami season in the Ziff Ballet Opera House with a six-show subscription package that includes two South Florida premieres, one Miami premiere and the return of three blockbuster musicals. The season opens in late September with the South Florida premiere of the five-time Tony Award-winning musical BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB™, a vibrant and meaningful spectacle that honors Miami’s enduring connection to Cuban music, culture and storytelling.

BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB™– September 29-October 4, 2026. National Tour Press Opening Engagement.

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL – December 1-6, 2026

THE GREAT GATSBY – January 12-17, 2027

THE SOUND OF MUSIC – February 9-14, 2027

DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST – March 30-April 4, 2027

JERSEY BOYS – June 8-13, 2027



SEASON SUBSCRIPTIONS

Season ticket packages are now on sale and prices range from $260 to $975* for all six shows. To renew a subscription or become a subscriber, visit arshtcenter.org or call the Adrienne Arsht Center box office at 305.949.6722 or the Season Ticket Holder Hotline toll-free at 800.939.8587.

All Broadway in Miami ticketholders have access to Arsht Plus, a series of interactive pre-performance experiences such as artist conversations, dance lessons, cooking demos, live music and family fun offered on select performances. For guests with accessibility needs, the Arsht provides accessible seating and complimentary assistive listening devices for all performances, along with sign language interpretation, open captioning and audio description at select shows to ensure an inclusive experience for all guests.

The new Broadway in Miami six-show subscription series at the Adrienne Arsht Center is as follows:

BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB

September 29-October 4, 2026

It’s been years since legendary singer Omara Portuondo last entered a recording studio. Once known as the “Queen of Feeling,” her voice was celebrated throughout Cuba – until she vanished from the spotlight. But when an ambitious young record producer brings her a rare opportunity, the elusive diva must finally reckon with her past.

BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB is a journey through music and memory into the beating heart of Havana. A world-class company brings the story of the iconic album to thrilling life in this tale of big dreams, second chances, and music that needs no translation.

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL – Miami premiere

December 1-6, 2026

Created in collaboration with Neil Diamond himself, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE is the uplifting true story of how a kid from Brooklyn became a chart-busting, show-stopping American rock icon. With 120 million albums sold, a catalogue of classics like "America," "Forever in Blue Jeans" and "Sweet Caroline," an induction into the Songwriters and Rock and Roll Halls of Fame, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and sold-out concerts around the world that made him bigger than Elvis, Neil Diamond's story was made to shine on Broadway and head out on the road across America.

Like Jersey Boys and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical before it, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL is an inspiring, exhilarating, energy-filled musical memoir, that tells the untold true story of how America's greatest hitmaker became a star, set to the songs that defined his career.

THE GREAT GATSBY – South Florida premiere

January 12-17, 2027

Based on the classic American novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald, the Tony Award-winning new musical is an unforgettable journey of love, wealth and tragedy that brings the Roaring Twenties to life on stage.

Directed by Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), this story of extravagance and longing features choreography by Dominique Kelley (So You Think You Can Dance), a book by Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones) and a jazz- and pop-influenced original score by Jason Howland (Little Women) and Nathan Tysen (Paradise Square).

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

February 9-14, 2027

For 65 years, THE SOUND OF MUSIC has been one of our “favorite things.” With its timeless story and irresistibly charming score, this Rodgers & Hammerstein classic isn’t just meant to be enjoyed - it’s meant to be shared. Now, a critically acclaimed North American tour brings the cherished musical to Miami to teach a new generation to sing.

Directed by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien (Hairspray), this vibrant and romantic tale of Maria and the von Trapp family will captivate audiences with its universal themes of love, resilience and the power of music.

Featuring beloved songs like “Do-Re-Mi,” “Sixteen Going on Seventeen” and “Edelweiss,” THE SOUND OF MUSIC is the iconic tale of a spirited nun who chooses not to live behind closed doors - and, by following her heart, learns to climb every mountain.

THE SOUND OF MUSIC features music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, and book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse, suggested by The Trapp Family Singers by Maria Augusta Trapp. The 1965 Oscar®-winning film recently celebrated its 60th anniversary and continues to be one of the most successful movie musicals of all time.

DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

March 30-April 4, 2027

Be our guest at DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, Disney’s first North American touring production of the beloved musical in more than 25 years.

This enchanting and timeless tale, filled with the romance and grandeur audiences know and love, has been brought to life like never before, with spectacular new sets and dazzling costumes. The show boasts the Oscar-winning and Tony Award-nominated score, including the classic songs “Be Our Guest” and “Beauty and the Beast.” Reuniting to create this new production are members of the original Tony Award-winning artistic team, including composer Alan Menken, lyricist Tim Rice, book writer Linda Woolverton, with direction and choreography by Matt West, scenic design by Stanley A. Meyer, costume design by Ann Hould-Ward and lighting design by Natasha Katz. DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST is the beloved musical that will fill your heart with joy and Disney magic.

JERSEY BOYS

June 8-13, 2027

They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard…and the radio just couldn’t get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story – a story that has made them an international sensation all over again. The show features all their hits including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Oh What a Night,” “Walk Like a Man,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” “Beggin’” and “Working My Way Back to You.”

Go behind the music and inside the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons in the Tony Award-winning, original Broadway sensation, JERSEY BOYS. From the streets of New Jersey to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, this is the musical that’s too good to be true.