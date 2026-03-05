Dance NOW! Miami Will Showcase BRIDGES NOT WALLS This Month

🎭 NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Dancing On Common Ground will present the acclaimed “Bridges NOT Walls” Encore at Dance NOW! Miami's Program II on March 15 In Aventura.

So much has changed since the 2017 world premiere of Dance NOW! Miami's (DNM) acclaimed cri du cœur, Bridges NOT Walls. This bold plea for understanding, communication and embracing of immigrants resonated then, and reverberates even more in 2026. This leading Florida contemporary company, known for fusing pointed social commentary with artistically elevated choreography, will bring the full one-act piece back to the stage for an encore presentation as part of its Program II on Sunday, March 15, at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center.

Bridges NOT Walls addresses political struggles that have divided America, and the world. With its stirring and provocative focus on differences and commonalities, migration and immigration, communication and silences, it is a universal and also achingly specific work. Choreographed by Dance NOW! Miami Artistic Directors Hannah Baumgarten and Diego Salterini, it also includes original video art by South Florida-based Francisco Javier Moraga Escalona, and a compelling musical score. Bridges NOT Walls had its original world premiere in Miami and evolved through residencies and performances in Mexico with the Mexico City Ballet/Compañia de Danza Clásica Quintana Roo, and in Italy with Opus Ballet.



Program II will also include the world premiere of Baumgarten's 1933 which tells the story of a group of performers facing the rise of the fascist Nazi regime. In addition, the evening will also feature company repertory piece, Strings of Goodbye, a duet from Salterini, and West Coast choreographer Tandy Beal's Forest Dreams, as part of DNM's Masterpiece in Motion series. “As artists we cannot help but be engaged with the world we live in,” says Baumgarten. “Even as raising our voices becomes ever more perilous, speaking up in the vocabulary of contemporary dance is second nature to us.”