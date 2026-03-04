Community Foundation Of Broward Unveils 2026 Board Officers And New Members

🎭 NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Community Foundation of Broward has announced its 2026 Board officers and four new members joining its Board of Directors. The 21-member board helps guide the foundation’s grantmaking, leadership initiatives, and efforts to grow endowed resources supporting philanthropic work in Broward County.

Since its founding in 1984, more than 150 local business executives, policymakers, philanthropists, and community leaders have served on the board, contributing expertise to the organization’s mission.

The 2026 Board officers were elected during the full Board of Directors meeting in December 2025. Jonathan K. Allen will serve as chair, with Burnadette Norris-Weeks as vice chair, Eric J. Vainder as secretary, and Bertha Henry as treasurer. Ramona Lacy Fowler and Trevor Fried will serve as members at large.

Allen is director of Broward County’s Water and Wastewater Services Business Operations Division. He holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Florida A&M University and a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Kansas. His career has included roles as city manager, assistant city manager, and public works director for multiple local governments in Kansas and Florida.

Norris-Weeks is a partner at Austin Pamies Norris Weeks Powell, PLLC, where she represents governmental entities including cities in Broward, Miami-Dade, and Palm Beach counties. She previously served as chair of the Greater Fort Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce and currently serves on the board of Habitat for Humanity of Broward. She also founded the Women of Color Empowerment Institute.

Vainder is Northern Trust’s senior market executive for Broward County and has worked with the firm since 1998. His professional work focuses on advising high-net-worth families, individuals, and foundations in wealth management. His community involvement includes leadership roles with Easter Seals of South Florida, the Overtown Youth Center, United Way’s Professional Advisors Committee, and Philanthropy Miami.

Henry is the former Broward County administrator, a position she held until retiring in 2022 after more than 30 years in public administration. During her tenure, she oversaw a nearly $6 billion budget and more than 7,000 employees across county agencies. She holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in public administration from Florida State University.

Fowler serves as an executive advisor to health care organizations and has worked with hospitals, health systems, technology companies, and physician groups. She previously co-founded and served as managing partner of Prism Healthcare Partners and earlier worked as a principal at Wellspring Partners.

Fried is a financial advisor and founder of The Las Olas Group at Morgan Stanley. He serves on the Community Foundation of Broward’s Investment Committee and participates in several civic and philanthropic initiatives throughout the region.

The foundation also welcomed four new members to its Board of Directors. Anita Byer is president of The Human Equation and founder of Setnor Byer Insurance & Risk. Monifa Hall is a litigation and intellectual property attorney at Patrick Doerr. Cindy Mason serves as Florida Blue’s market leader for Broward County. Andrew Wurtele joins the board as a philanthropist.

Returning board members include Holly Hudson Bodenweber, Ted Christie, Marianela “Nela” Collado, Aurelio Fernandez, Alice Lucia Jackson, Ken Kappner, Greg Medalie, Pam Pettis, Mona Pittenger, Brian Poulin, and John Templeton.

“Year after year, impressive local leaders step up to serve on our Board because they believe in the power of local philanthropy to transform lives and shape a brighter future,” said President and CEO Jennifer O’Flannery Anderson, Ph.D. “By volunteering their time and talents to partner with us, Board members embody the Community Foundation motto to ‘Lead with Love.’”

She also thanked outgoing board members David Horvitz, Susanne Cornfeld Hurowitz, Dara Levan, and Sigrid McCawley, who completed their terms in 2025.

The Community Foundation of Broward currently manages 590 charitable funds and, over the past 40 years, has distributed nearly $215 million in grants supporting education, the arts, career readiness, senior services, environmental initiatives, health care, mental health programs, affordable housing, disaster relief, and nonprofit capacity building.

Founded in 1984, the Community Foundation of Broward partners with families, individuals, and organizations to create charitable funds that support philanthropic initiatives across the region. The foundation manages approximately $330 million in assets and works to strengthen collaboration and community investment throughout Broward County.