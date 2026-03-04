Shyra Sanchez To Headline Miami Label Showcase Alongside Dave Audé

🎭 NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Billboard-charting artist, producer, fitness entrepreneur, and motivational speaker Shyra Sanchez is set to take the stage at Miami’s Clevelander South Beach on Thursday, March 26, to headline the Label Showcase in the heart of South Beach.

Performing alongside GRAMMY-winning producer and “Operator” remix collaborator Dave Audé, the event is presented in collaboration with leading industry partners, including Shift Miami, Hopebridge USA, EDM Awards, iHeartRadio, and DJ Life Magazine, bringing together music fans, tastemakers, and industry insiders for a standout night of live performance.

The March 26 showcase follows the January 16 release of Sanchez's single “Operator,” which also appeared in the feature film Not Without Hope, directed by Joe Carnahan. Since its release, “Operator” rose to #1 on the DRT Global Top 100 Independent Airplay Chart for two weeks in a row and climbed to #137 on the DRT Global Top 200 Airplay Chart.

Sanchez first gained national recognition when filmmaker John Singleton featured her track “DJ Love Song” in Abduction, where it climbed to #28 on the Billboard Dance Charts. Her recent project, Fire: Reignited, a reimagining of a classic by Bruce Springsteen, has surpassed 1M video views. Beyond the charts, Sanchez has built a brand rooted in empowerment, discipline, and creative ownership

With more than two decades at the forefront of modern music, Dave Audé is a boundary-pushing producer, remixer, and DJ. He has helped shape the sound of pop and dance music, collaborating with global superstars including Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Bruno Mars, Madonna, Beyoncé, and Coldplay, among many others. Audé earned a GRAMMY Award for his remix of “Uptown Funk” and later received a third GRAMMY nomination for Best Remixed Recording for “Met Him Last Night."