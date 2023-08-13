THE PRODIGAL DAUGHTER to Premiere In Port St. Lucie in September

Mezzo-soprano Madison Marie McIntosh will sing the role of Irina, and baritone Thaddaeus Bourne will co-star as Jack.

On September 22 at 7:00, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church will present the premiere of The Prodigal Daughter, a Christian-themed opera by librettist Alexander Reign and composers Theodore Christman, Jane Kozhevnikova, Trevor Maloney, Akihiro Masuda, Patricio Molina, Harrison Sheckler, and Stéphane Tesan. Mezzo-soprano Madison Marie McIntosh will sing the role of Irina, and baritone Thaddaeus Bourne will co-star as Jack. The pianist will be Jane Kozhevnikova.

Admission is free, but donations will benefit the church.

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church
930 Southwest Tunis Avenue
Port St. Lucie, Florida 34953

About the performers:

Praised for her "prodigious vocal skills" (Voce di Meche) and "abundant vocal and dramatic technique, with no shortage of soaring high notes and flexible roulades"(OperaWire), Madison Marie McIntosh made her Carnegie Hall mainstage debut as the mezzo-soprano soloist in Requiem for the Living. She won The American Prize in 2020 and has performed Ernesta (Un avvertimento ai gelosi) at Caramoor, Delia (Il viaggio a Reims) with the Rossini Opera Festival in Pesaro, Beppe (L'amico Fritz) with Teatro Grattacielo at the Phoenicia International Festival of the Voice, and other roles nationally and internationally.

2022 Latin GRAMMY Award winning album vocalist Thaddaeus Bourne has been praised for his "rich baritone" (Brooklyn Discovery), "lyrical and touching singing" (Parterre Box), and "suave stage presence" (Opera News). Dr. Bourne is a sought-after collaborator with numerous GRAMMY winning artists including Sophia (Mexico's #1 children's music artist), José Valentino, and Vladimir Suarez A., among many other artists. In 2022, he performed at the Voice Foundation's Awards Gala honoring American singer/songwriter Jon Bon Jovi, Russian operatic baritone Vladimir Chernov, and Brazilian news anchor William Bonner.

Jane Kozhevnikova is a composer, pianist, and educator. In 2019, Jane received a DownBeat Magazine Outstanding Performance award and became one of the winners of the "Music Now" contest, a part of Indiana State University Contemporary Music Festival. Her choral works were awarded the 1st Prize and a Special Prize at the 2020 International Composers' Competition Opus Ignotum (Czech Republic). In 2021, she was awarded 2nd Place of the American Prize in Chamber Vocal Composition.



