Island City Stage will present THE LITTLE FOXES by Lillian Hellman, running January 8 through February 1 at its Fort Lauderdale venue. The production will be directed by Michael Leeds and features a cast of South Florida-based performers. The play examines wealth, power, and moral compromise within a Southern family at the turn of the 20th century.

“The Little Foxes has always been high on my bucket list. And I especially wanted to do it now because of how relevant it is to what's going on in our country,” Leeds said. “The play is about a dysfunctional family and the lengths they'll go to achieve wealth and power. It's dramatic and funny and has a terrific climactic surprise. Our award-winning cast is top tier, and our production team has really outdone themselves. I know our audiences will love it as much as I do.”

Set in the Deep South, The Little Foxes follows the Hubbard family, whose financial ambitions drive a series of personal and ethical conflicts. Regina Hubbard and her brothers pursue a business scheme that exposes the cost of greed when family loyalty becomes conditional. The play was first produced on Broadway in 1939 and has since been revived multiple times, including a 1981 Broadway revival directed by Austin Pendleton.

Over the decades, the role of Regina Giddens has been portrayed by performers including Tallulah Bankhead, Bette Davis, Greer Garson, Anne Bancroft, Geraldine Page, Stockard Channing, Laura Linney, and Cynthia Nixon. The 1981 revival starred Elizabeth Taylor and earned multiple Tony Award nominations.

CAST

The production stars Mia Matthews as Regina, with Margery Lowe, Christopher Dreeson, JohnBarry Green, Cary Brianna Hart, Christian Cooper, Jeff Burleson, Mallory Flory, Randy Coleman, and Steve Trovillion appearing in supporting roles.

TICKETS AND INFORMATION

Individual tickets start at $45. Island City Stage is located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Additional ticketing options include FlexPass packages, group discounts, and special events tied to the production. More information is available through the theatre’s box office and official website.

