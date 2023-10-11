TANGO PALACE Comes to Thinking Cap Theatre This Month

Thinking Cap Theatre presents Tango Palace in the Abdo New River Room at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts on Friday, October 27 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, October 28 at 2 and 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, October 29 at 3 p.m. and Tuesday, October 31 through Friday, November 3 at 7:30 p.m. 

The adage “all is fair in love and war” could not be truer in Tango Palace, a dark, funny and whimsical production of perilous passion by the late, great master playwright Maria Irene Fornes, author of 40 plays. First staged in 1963 in San Francisco by the esteemed director Herbert Blau, the play was so successful that it was quickly anthologized in Arthur Ballet’s Playwrights for Tomorrow. This rarely staged gem brims with traces of Samuel Beckett's absurdism, Oscar Wilde's wit, and Off-Off-Broadway's camp style. 

Tango Palace will resonate with anyone who's ever tangoed with a tumultuous lover and lived to tell about it. Free public programming complements this main stage production, including talkbacks with the director and cast, Fornes and Tango scholars and audience tango instruction and is available at Thinking Cap Theatre on Eventbrite.com.

Thinking Cap Theatre is devoted to staging thought-provoking and socially-conscious theatre with an emphasis on canonical and new experimental plays and freshly reimagined revivals of well-known and rarely-produced classical plays. Striving to reflect and serve diverse society, Thinking Cap Theatre also presents community-based programs such as documentary theatre projects, play readings, and playwriting workshops.  

Tango Palace is presented as part of the Broward Center’s Arts Access Program, which assists community-based organizations in presenting arts and cultural performances at the Broward Center. The program provides technical assistance and marketing support to local community groups enabling them to develop and build their audiences. 

Thinking Cap Theatre peformances of Tango Palace are sponsored in part by the State of Florida through the Division of Arts and Culture and the National Endowment for the Arts, a grant from The Our Fund Foundation, an LGBTQ community foundation, The Rezeppa Family Foundation and The Warten Foundation. Funding for Thinking Cap Theatre’s supplementary programming for this production was provided through a grant from Florida Humanities with funds from the National Endowment for the Humanities. Any views, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed by Thinking Cap Theatre do not necessarily represent those of Florida Humanities or the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Ticketmaster is the only official ticketing service of the Broward Center. Buy tickets online at BrowardCenter.org, or Ticketmaster.com; by phone at 954.462.0222; in person at the Broward Center’s AutoNation Box Office. 

The Broward Center for the Performing Arts is located at 201 SW Fifth Ave. in Fort Lauderdale. For more information visit BrowardCenter.org, like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/BrowardCenter and Facebook.com/BrowardCenterEducation, follow us on Twitter and Instagram @BrowardCenter, subscribe to our channel at Youtube.com/user/BrowardCenter and join the conversation with #BrowardCenter.

The Broward Center 2023/2024 season is supported by the Broward Performing Arts Foundation. AutoNation, Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau, Spirit and UHealth University of Miami Health System. Programs are also sponsored in part by the State of Florida through the Division of Arts and Culture and the National Endowment for the Art.




