Seth Rudetsky to Host One-Night-Only Concert TALES FROM BROADWAY at the Broward Center for Performing Arts

The South Florida Pride Wind Ensemble and Island City Stage have teamed up to present Tales from Broadway, a special one-night-only engagement at the Broward Center for Performing Arts' Amaturo Theater on Saturday, May 14 at 7:30 p.m.

The extraordinary collaboration pairs eight talented vocalists from Island City Stage with professional musicians from the South Florida Pride Wind Ensemble who will perform selections from some of Broadway's greatest hits such as Chicago, West Side Story, The Phantom of the Opera, Cats, Wicked and A Chorus Line.

Hosting this unforgettable concert and sharing hilarious, insider anecdotes from the musicals and their stars is the legendary Seth Rudetsky, a Broadway aficionado and host of Sirius/XM Satellite Radio's On Broadway.

"We are thrilled to partner with Island City Stage on our first-ever musical collaboration which promises to be an unforgettable evening for Broadway-lovers of all ages," said Adam DeRosa, president of South Florida Pride Wind Ensemble's Board of Directors.

In-person tickets are $35 and can be purchased at browardcenter.org/events/detail/tales-from-broadway. For those not able to attend in-person, a virtual live-stream will be offered by Stream Ally at southfloridapride.streamally.live/ minimum suggested donation is $25.