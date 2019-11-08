Sandra Bernhard Brings New Show QUICK SAND To The Faena Theater This Month

The inimitable Sandra Bernhard will perform her all new show "QUICK SAND" at The Faena Theater at The Faena Hotel at 3201 Collins Ave. Miami Beach, FL November 21st, 22nd and 23rd at 11pm.

She's always three steps ahead of the crowd. She has to be. She's Quick Sand. In these fast paced times a lady can't stop moving, you never know what you might encounter next in this fun house world we're living in. So Sandy takes control, this year she's bringing you a mélange of musings, music and whimsy, "never boring j'adoring" is her motto. Covering the waterfront of the outrageous, quotidian, and glamorous, Sandy fully realizes her land and brings it to you in vivid color and sound. Take a break with Sandy and don't get stuck in the mundane. Quick Sand.

Sandra Bernhard, along with the Sandyland Squad band, debuted "QUICK SAND" at Joe's Pub in New York City in December 2018, and is now performing the show throughout 2019 around the country and overseas.

Bernhard also just finished her role in season two of the hugely successful FX Television/Ryan Murphy show "POSE" as a series regular, reprising her role as brassy but caring Nurse Judy Katz, who works with H.I.V./AIDS patients, following a memorable Season 1 guest appearance. The 1980's based drama will now be shooting season three in 2020. Sandra also recently did a special guest appearance on Ryan Murphy's "American Horror Story: Apocalypse" last season.

She is also now in her fourth year hosting her own hugely popular live show Sandyland on SiriusXM Radio's Radio Andy channel (102) headed up by Andy Cohen, of which The Huffington Post wrote..... "It's hard to describe, much in the same way it's hard to put words to a brilliant jazz artist's improvisations. She simply took the conversation places that were at once and enlightening, provocative and intimate." Her strong opinions and unique perspective, along with her provocative, spontaneous conversations with a wide spectrum of guests from the worlds of entertainment and fashion have made Sandyland so successful.

Bernhard's previous live performances around the country have always brought in rave reviews, with Variety saying "What makes Bernhard's comedy so rare - whether she's philosophizing about Taylor Swift's squad or singing Dolly Parton's "Hard Candy Christmas" as imagined by Caitlyn Jenner - is that within every keenly observed pop-culture rant, there's an element of piercing truth. Bernhard remains as brash and brazen as she was in the 1970s".

While The Daily Beast proclaimed "The show makes one wonder what to make of Bernhard's distinctive place in the entertainment firmament. She is a show business stalwart of over three decades. Bernhard has evolved into a pop culture fixture, a jack-of-all-trades performer as actress, singer, comedian, and, more recently, a radio show host of SiriusXM's Sandyland." And, Broadway World wrote "Sandra Bernhard takes no prisoners and pulls no punches. She will set the place afire with her white-hot intelligence. She is authentic, unapologetically pissed, heartbroken, and of course, hilarious."

Additionally, in recent years, Bernhard did guest appearances on the Hulu comedy series Difficult People, created by her friend Julie Klausner, enjoyed a recurring role on the hit CBS TV sitcom 2 Broke Girls and guest-starred on episodes of Fox TV's Brooklyn Nine-Nine as the character Gina's "eccentric" and "offbeat" mother, Darlene Linetti.

In 2014 she guest-starred on ABC Family's original drama series, "Switched at Birth" in a recurring role as Teresa Lubarsky, a groovy art professor at a local college where Bay (Vanessa Marano) is taking classes. The Peabody Award-winning family drama returned for its third season in January, 2014. And, as most people are aware, from 1991-1996 she played Nancy Bartlett-the first openly gay character on a network sitcom-on Roseanne.

** Don't miss Sandra Bernhard performing "QUICK SAND" at The Faena Theater at The Faena Hotel at 3201 Collins Ave. Miami Beach, FL November 21st, 22nd and 23rd at 11pm.

**For tickets please visit: https://www.faena.com/miami-beach/event/sandra-bernhard-quick-sand/

** Also please visit www.sandrabernhard.com





