Photos: Norton Museum Of Art Raises More Than $5 Million At Annual Gala

The event featured its sixth Gala Auction hosted by Oliver Barker, Sotheby’s Principal Auctioneer and Chairman, Sotheby’s Europe.
The Norton Museum of Art hosted its annual Gala fundraiser, held Saturday, February 1, in West Palm Beach, Florida. Check out photos from the event.
The event featured its sixth Gala Auction hosted by Oliver Barker, Sotheby’s Principal Auctioneer and Chairman, Sotheby’s Europe, and the Gala, attended by nearly 700 people, raised more than $5 million to support the Norton’s Curatorial and Learning and Community Engagement programs. Contemporary artist Rashid Johnson was the Gala’s honoree; the occasion marked the first time an artist had been honored at the Museum’s annual event.
“We are deeply grateful for the supporters of the Norton Museum of Art, who not only contributed to the great success of the Gala but also support the Museum throughout the year,” said Ghislain d’Humieres, Kenneth C. Griffin Director and CEO. “The continued generosity of the participating artists and galleries help ensure the Norton can offer incredible programming to our community and beyond.”
The 2025 Gala Co-Chairs were Audrey Gruss, Amy Phelan, and Sue Wrigley. The 2025 Gala Vice Chairs included Lori Gendelman, Lorna James, Josephine Kalisman, Nicola Marcus, George Frederick Mead Merck, Beth Rudin DeWoody, Lisa Tananbaum, and Silvia Zoullas.
This year’s unique black and white evening was designed and curated by internationally renowned event producer David Monn, who created an immersive experience that brought works of art and programming at the Norton to life via digital projection mapping, enveloping guests with imagery.
The auction featured 44 works of art by pre-eminent artists such as honoree Rashid Johnson, as well as artists Jose Alvarez (D.O.P.A.), Joana Choumali, Christiane Feser, Todd Gray, Katharina Grosse, Sol LeWitt, Joel Mesler, Zanele Muholi, Claes Oldenburg, Anastasia Samoylova, Dustin Yellin, and more. Five lots were auctioned live by Barker at the Museum’s sold-out Gala. This year’s roster of international galleries included Hauser & Wirth, Gagosian, GAVLAK, Marian Goodman Gallery, Lehmann Maupin, Lévy Gorvy Dayan, Pace Gallery, Tina Kim Gallery, and many more.
The Norton garnered international support from the auction, with bidders joining from around the world. All of the lots auctioned live at the Gala sold, raising nearly $1.4 million.
Gala attendees included artist and honoree Rashid Johnson; collector and curator Beth Rudin DeWoody; fashion industry executive and designer Aerin Lauder; collector Jane Holzer; model and designer Lauren Layne Merck; collectors Steven and Lisa Tananbaum; West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James; and artist Laddie John Dill (whose work Eastern Standard Time (EST), was recently acquired by the Norton and will go on view May 10), among others.
After the auction, guests were treated to an after-party with dancing, music and additional desserts.
The 2025 Gala Auction was made possible by the generosity of Sotheby's.
Additional support was provided by Gander & White, one of the world’s leading fine art logistics companies, and Valentine Designs.
Photo Credit: Capehart Photography
Alicia Dahill and Herbert Wertheim. Photos by Capehart Photography
Andrew Forsyth, Kelly Williams, Ghislain d'Humieres and Beth DeWoody
Arden Sherman and Shara Hughes
Ashley Holzer, Jane Holzer and Rusty Holzer
Barry Blumberg, Sarah Gavlak and Jose Alvarez
Don Rubell, Mera Rubell, Kyle DeWoody, and Sam Camburn
Jamie Niven, Katherine Bryan and George Hamilton
Jim Karp, Irene Karp and Bill Bone
Joe Cole, Nate Freeman and Joel Mesler
Kelly Klein, Aerin Lauder and Helen Elizabeth Lee
Lauren Layne Merck, Laddy Merck, Dede Merck, George Frederick Meade Merck, Laddie John Dill and Pamela Barist
Lillian Fernandez and Luis Fernandez
Lois Frankel
Lori Gendelman and Bruce Gendelman
Mei Sze and Jeff Greene
Mia Rowe
Mitchell Morgan, Hilarie Morgan, Diane Sculley and John Sculley
Moti Ferder and Chip DiPaula
Naomi Beckwith, Ronnie Heyman, Hilarie Morgan and Anastasia Samoylova
Auctioneer Oliver Barker
Pamela Goergen and Robert Goergen
Rashid Johnson, Carla Taylor, Terry Taylor and Jose Alvarez
Regan Rohde, Mike De Paola and Beth Cullen Kerridge
Rob Frisbie, Ashley Frisbie, Kate Cowell and Cody Cowell
Ron Houston and Joe Piotrowski
Sue Wrigley, Audrey Gruss, Amy Phelan and Oliver Barker
Videos