Photos: Norton Museum Of Art Raises More Than $5 Million At Annual Gala

The event featured its sixth Gala Auction hosted by Oliver Barker, Sotheby’s Principal Auctioneer and Chairman, Sotheby’s Europe.

By: Feb. 17, 2025
The Norton Museum of Art hosted its annual Gala fundraiser, held Saturday, February 1, in West Palm Beach, Florida. Check out photos from the event.

The event featured its sixth Gala Auction hosted by Oliver Barker, Sotheby’s Principal Auctioneer and Chairman, Sotheby’s Europe, and the Gala, attended by nearly 700 people, raised more than $5 million to support the Norton’s Curatorial and Learning and Community Engagement programs. Contemporary artist Rashid Johnson was the Gala’s honoree; the occasion marked the first time an artist had been honored at the Museum’s annual event.

“We are deeply grateful for the supporters of the Norton Museum of Art, who not only contributed to the great success of the Gala but also support the Museum throughout the year,” said Ghislain d’Humieres, Kenneth C. Griffin Director and CEO. “The continued generosity of the participating artists and galleries help ensure the Norton can offer incredible programming to our community and beyond.”

The 2025 Gala Co-Chairs were Audrey Gruss, Amy Phelan, and Sue Wrigley. The 2025 Gala Vice Chairs included Lori Gendelman, Lorna James, Josephine Kalisman, Nicola Marcus, George Frederick Mead Merck, Beth Rudin DeWoody, Lisa Tananbaum, and Silvia Zoullas.

This year’s unique black and white evening was designed and curated by internationally renowned event producer David Monn, who created an immersive experience that brought works of art and programming at the Norton to life via digital projection mapping, enveloping guests with imagery.

The auction featured 44 works of art by pre-eminent artists such as honoree Rashid Johnson, as well as artists Jose Alvarez (D.O.P.A.), Joana Choumali, Christiane Feser, Todd Gray, Katharina Grosse, Sol LeWitt, Joel Mesler, Zanele Muholi, Claes Oldenburg, Anastasia Samoylova, Dustin Yellin, and more. Five lots were auctioned live by Barker at the Museum’s sold-out Gala. This year’s roster of international galleries included Hauser & Wirth, Gagosian, GAVLAK, Marian Goodman Gallery, Lehmann Maupin, Lévy Gorvy Dayan, Pace Gallery, Tina Kim Gallery, and many more.

The Norton garnered international support from the auction, with bidders joining from around the world. All of the lots auctioned live at the Gala sold, raising nearly $1.4 million.

Gala attendees included artist and honoree Rashid Johnson; collector and curator Beth Rudin DeWoody; fashion industry executive and designer Aerin Lauder; collector Jane Holzer; model and designer Lauren Layne Merck; collectors Steven and Lisa Tananbaum; West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James; and artist Laddie John Dill (whose work Eastern Standard Time (EST), was recently acquired by the Norton and will go on view May 10), among others.

After the auction, guests were treated to an after-party with dancing, music and additional desserts.

The 2025 Gala Auction was made possible by the generosity of Sotheby's.

Additional support was provided by Gander & White, one of the world’s leading fine art logistics companies, and Valentine Designs.

Photo Credit: Capehart Photography

Alicia Dahill and Herbert Wertheim. Photos by Capehart Photography

Andrew Forsyth, Kelly Williams, Ghislain d'Humieres and Beth DeWoody

Arden Sherman and Shara Hughes

Ashley Holzer, Jane Holzer and Rusty Holzer

Barry Blumberg, Sarah Gavlak and Jose Alvarez

Don Rubell, Mera Rubell, Kyle DeWoody, and Sam Camburn

Jamie Niven, Katherine Bryan and George Hamilton

Jim Karp, Irene Karp and Bill Bone

Joe Cole, Nate Freeman and Joel Mesler

Kelly Klein, Aerin Lauder and Helen Elizabeth Lee

Lauren Layne Merck, Laddy Merck, Dede Merck, George Frederick Meade Merck, Laddie John Dill and Pamela Barist

Lillian Fernandez and Luis Fernandez

Lois Frankel

Lori Gendelman and Bruce Gendelman

Mei Sze and Jeff Greene

Mia Rowe

Mitchell Morgan, Hilarie Morgan, Diane Sculley and John Sculley

Moti Ferder and Chip DiPaula

Naomi Beckwith, Ronnie Heyman, Hilarie Morgan and Anastasia Samoylova

Auctioneer Oliver Barker

Pamela Goergen and Robert Goergen

Rashid Johnson, Carla Taylor, Terry Taylor and Jose Alvarez

Regan Rohde, Mike De Paola and Beth Cullen Kerridge

Rob Frisbie, Ashley Frisbie, Kate Cowell and Cody Cowell

Ron Houston and Joe Piotrowski

Sue Wrigley, Audrey Gruss, Amy Phelan and Oliver Barker



