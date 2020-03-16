PAMM and Frost Science Are Temporarily Closed

The Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science (Frost Science) and Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) announced today that they will temporarily close and suspend public admission to the museums beginning today, March 16, until further notice. The Downtown Miami museums have taken this difficult but necessary course of action in an abundance of caution and in the best interest of their guests.



Frost Science will continue to provide its animals with dedicated, professional care. During this time, museum staff from both institutions will continue to work both on- and off-site, and a dedicated custodial crew will continue to regularly clean and disinfect the museum campus.



An operational plan is being put in place to manage the temporary closure. The museums will continue to monitor updates from Miami-Dade County's Department of Health, Florida Department of Health, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Miami-Dade Emergency Management, and other relevant agencies and organizations. Visitors should monitor the museums' regularly updated websites and social channels for the latest information regarding the museum's response to COVID-19.







Related Articles Shows View More Miami Stories

More Hot Stories For You