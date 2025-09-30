Norton Museum Of Art Names Kelly Williams As New Board Chair

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Norton Museum of Art has announced the election of Kelly Williams, CEO of the Williams Legacy Foundation, as its new Board Chair. Williams, a leader in alternative asset management, philanthropist, and art collector, began her three-year term on September 29, 2025. She succeeds Bruce Gendelman, who had served as Board Chair since 2019 and led the institution through its 2019 expansion and the challenges of the pandemic.

Williams has served on the Norton’s Board since 2020 and became Vice Chair in 2022. She has chaired or co-chaired the Works of Arts Committee, guiding the growth and stewardship of the permanent collection, as well as the Communications Committee, shaping strategy for branding and outreach.

“My vision for the Norton Museum of Art is grounded in founder Ralph Hubbard Norton’s vision for an institution that serves its broad community well,” said Williams. “We are excited to work with our neighbors in the Cultural Quarter to provide a world-class art experience for our visitors and patrons.”

Williams is widely recognized as a pioneering figure in alternative investments, having built Prudential’s Customized Fund Investment Group into a $30 billion enterprise. She has been honored multiple times by American Banker Magazine as one of “The Most Powerful Women in Finance.” A longtime supporter of the arts, she has served on the boards of the Smithsonian American Art Museum, the Nantucket Historical Association, and Union College, among others.

“We know Kelly Williams will be an incredible leader during this pivotal moment at the Norton,” said Ghislain d’Humières, the Museum’s Kenneth C. Griffin Director and CEO. “She will help us continue building upon the Museum’s strategic plan, attract visitors from around the world, and deepen our role as a cultural hub for the community.”

Love Theater in Miami? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More