MusicWorks Tops Off CLASSIC FOLK & ROCK SERIES At Boca Black Box Center For The Arts With Three Concerts In March

MusicWorks today reminded fans of Classical Folk and Rock that tickets are now on sale for three crowd-pleasing concerts next month at the intimate and easily accessible Boca Black Box Center for the Arts, located in Piccadilly Square at 8221 Glades Road (33434). Folk and rock fans can purchase advance tickets either online at www.BocaBlackBox.com or by calling 561.483.9036.

March 2 at 8 pm (Wednesday)

Broken Arrow: The Music of Neil Young

Broken Arrow performs the music of Neil Young, featuring both the rockin' electric Crazy Horse tunes and the more acoustic, pedal steel driven country rock material. The band delivers these classic songs faithfully while taking them out on some jamming excursions and tastefully tweaking some of the arrangements. Joe Mass nails the Neil vocals perfectly and the harmonies are spot on. These guys always have audiences on their feet singing along and demanding encores at every show with favorites that include Cinnamon Girl, Heart of Gold, Only Love Can Break Your Heart, and, of course, Southern Man.

Tickets start at $50

VIP seats are $60

March 8 at 8 pm (Tuesday)

Stayin' Alive: One Night of The Bee Gees

This concert offers audiences the songs and sights of a full Bee Gees play list, singing blockbusters such as Night Fever, Jive Talkin', How Deep Is Your Love, You Should Be Dancing, Nights on Broadway, and Stayin' Alive. In addition, they perform softer poetic ballads such as I Started a Joke, Massachusetts, Fanny Be Tender, Words, and To Love Somebody among other great hits. Offering big screen video clips, photos, and dazzling imagery. Stayin' Alive is the quintessential tribute band to the Bee Gees, capturing the excitement of live performance and the tender subtleties of the human voice.

Tickets start at $50

VIP seats are $60

March 23 at 8 pm (Wednesday)

Peter Asher, A Musical Memoir of the 60s and Beyond

Peter Asher is a British guitarist, singer, songwriter, manager, and record producer. He came to prominence in the 60's as a member of the pop music vocal duo Peter and Gordon. They amassed nine Top 20 records during their career. As a record producer and manager, Asher knew anyone who rocked and everyone who mattered in the business, with The Beatles at the top of a long list of celebrated artists. He has been awarded gold and platinum albums, produced 13 GRAMMY Award winning recordings, and was honored individually as "Producer of the Year" in 1989. In addition to The Beatles, he has worked with James Taylor, Linda Ronstadt, Joni Mitchell, Billy Joel, and many others. He will share stories and many familiar songs that he wrote, including Bye, Bye Love, I Go To Pieces and Lady Godiva.

Tickets start at $55

VIP seats are $65

