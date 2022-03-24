Milagro Center To Host 2nd Annual Spring Garden Tea Party At Its Community Art Garden In Delray Beach

Milagro Center, which provides after-school academic and cultural arts programs to underserved children and teens in Delray Beach, will be hosting the 2nd Annual Spring Garden Tea Party as part of its Women's Empowerment Series on April 8, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., outdoors in its Community Art Garden, 346 S.W. 6th Ave., Delray Beach.

The event will feature Transformational Coach and Co-Founder of Shift Happens Global, Andrea Vallely, who will be speaking on the topic of 'Living from the Inside Out; Transforming Your Life in One Easy Step'.

"The most valuable gift you can give to yourself, and anyone you in your life, is freedom of mind," says Andrea. "From a free mind, everything is possible."

All proceeds from the 2nd Annual Spring Garden Tea Party will be going toward the Milagro Scholarship Fund and will be awarded to a female high school senior.

Like last year, attendees are encouraged to wear a festive spring hat to the event. A prize will be awarded to the most outstanding hat in the 'Express Your Hat-i-tude' contest. In addition, there will be lite bites, refreshing beverages, and the opportunity to shop at the pop-up Showoffs Boutique. Tickets are $35 in advance and $45 at the door.

"I recently heard the statement, 'Empowered women empower women'," says Barbara Stark, President and CEO. "Within that context, Milagro Center embraces the power of women and what they can accomplish when we come together and support one another."

To register for the 2nd Annual Spring Garden Tea Party, purchase tickets here, contact rrodriguez@milagrocenter.org, visit https://www.milagrocenter.org/ or call 561-279-2970.