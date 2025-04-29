Miami-Dade County Proclaims Haitian Heritage Month 2025 Featuring Celebration

This year's theme, "Reclaiming Tomorrow: Sowing Seeds of Change," sets the tone for a month filled with music, art, storytelling, education, and economic empowerment.
The Route 1804 Foundation, in proud partnership with Miami-Dade County Commissioners for Districts 2 and 3, will present Haitian Heritage Month 2025 - a dynamic celebration dedicated to honoring the rich history, cultural legacy, and enduring impact of the Haitian community in South Florida and beyond.
Date: April 30, 2025
Location: Ancient Spanish Monastery in North Miami Beach
Time: 7:00 PM - 11:00 PM
Admission: Invitation Only | RSVP Required
A regal evening of heritage, music, and Haitian excellence to launch the festivities.
Date: May 8, 2025
Location: Pérez Art Museum, Miami
Time: 6:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Admission: Free & Open to the Public
Theme: Rhythms & Tales: A Haitian Heritage Journey
Featuring DJ Gardy, DJ Bugz, Rara Lakay, Maurice Sixto tributes, and more.
Date: May 16, 2025
Location: Little Haiti Cultural Complex
Time: 7:00 PM - 12:00 AM
Admission: Free & Open to the Public
Live performances by Tropicana, DJ Tony Mix, and youth artists from the community.
Date: May 25, 2025
Location: Oak Grove Park, North Miami Beach
Time: 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Admission: Free
Honoring the legacy of a tireless advocate for Haitian rights and justice.
Date: May 27, 2025
Location: Oak Grove Park, North Miami Beach
Time: 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Admission: Free
A heartfelt tribute to Haitian matriarchs and the family values that shape our community.
Haitian Heritage Month 2025 will celebrate legacy, amplify community voices, and inspire the next generation. Everyone is invited to join this powerful cultural journey across South Florida.
