Miami-Dade County Proclaims Haitian Heritage Month 2025 Featuring Celebration

The Route 1804 Foundation, in proud partnership with Miami-Dade County Commissioners for Districts 2 and 3, will present Haitian Heritage Month 2025 - a dynamic celebration dedicated to honoring the rich history, cultural legacy, and enduring impact of the Haitian community in South Florida and beyond.

This year's theme, "Reclaiming Tomorrow: Sowing Seeds of Change," sets the tone for a month filled with music, art, storytelling, education, and economic empowerment.

Celebrating Two Milestones in 2025

10th Anniversary of Sounds of Little Haiti

Fifth Anniversary of the Haitian Heritage Celebration at Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM)

Signature Events Calendar

Opening Reception Gala

Date: April 30, 2025

Location: Ancient Spanish Monastery in North Miami Beach

Time: 7:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Admission: Invitation Only | RSVP Required

A regal evening of heritage, music, and Haitian excellence to launch the festivities.

Haitian Heritage Celebration at PAMM

Date: May 8, 2025

Location: Pérez Art Museum, Miami

Time: 6:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Admission: Free & Open to the Public

Theme: Rhythms & Tales: A Haitian Heritage Journey

Featuring DJ Gardy, DJ Bugz, Rara Lakay, Maurice Sixto tributes, and more.

Sounds of Little Haiti: 10th Anniversary Concert

Date: May 16, 2025

Location: Little Haiti Cultural Complex

Time: 7:00 PM - 12:00 AM

Admission: Free & Open to the Public

Live performances by Tropicana, DJ Tony Mix, and youth artists from the community.

Father Gérard Jean-Juste Memorial Dinner

Date: May 25, 2025

Location: Oak Grove Park, North Miami Beach

Time: 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Admission: Free

Honoring the legacy of a tireless advocate for Haitian rights and justice.

Haitian Mother's Day Brunch

Date: May 27, 2025

Location: Oak Grove Park, North Miami Beach

Time: 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Admission: Free

A heartfelt tribute to Haitian matriarchs and the family values that shape our community.

Haitian Heritage Month 2025 will celebrate legacy, amplify community voices, and inspire the next generation. Everyone is invited to join this powerful cultural journey across South Florida.

