Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MY SON THE WAITER: A JEWISH TRAGEDY & STILL NOT FAMOUS Comes to The Boca Black Box Center For The Arts Next Month

Performances run March 22 – 23, 2023.

Feb. 07, 2023  

MY SON THE WAITER: A JEWISH TRAGEDY & STILL NOT FAMOUS Comes to The Boca Black Box Center For The Arts Next Month

Brad Zimmerman's newest show, My Son the Waiter: A Jewish Tragedy & Still Not Famous will make its South Florida debut March 22nd and 23rd at the Boca Black Box Center for the Arts.

Zimmerman's hilarious and poignant story is still universal in its message: If you embark upon the journey to follow your dream, and demonstrate the grit and passion required to 'make it' as an artist, the rewards that come from never giving up are very much worth the 'blood, sweat, and tears'.

"I have been working on this show for about 6 years," Zimmerman explains. "It is not a hybrid as the first piece was - which means half standup/half theatre. This is more of a play. As the first one does, it chronicles my journey - starting when I was very young - and takes the audience right up to the present. But it is done in more of a play format. There is lots of humor but also poignancy.

"The reason I started to work on this is that even while performing the first show it gave me a creative outlet - and without that, I wouldn't have known what to do with myself," he continues. "In this second piece I don't glaze over things...I dive into them more deeply than in the first piece, which I think makes for a more universal and relatable performance. And even if the audience is familiar with my story in general, they will find this play to be nothing like the first one. Of course," he concludes, "There are stories about my childhood and my education and my introduction to theatre and comedy and my social life ...and naturally... my mother!"

Brad Zimmerman moved to New York and 'temporarily' worked as a waiter for 29 years while pursuing his career as an actor. Eventually he got a role on the Sopranos and work as a comedian, opening for Joan Rivers for eight years, as well as for Brad Garrett, and George Carlin. His first show, My Son the Waiter: A Jewish Tragedy has played throughout the United States for over ten years.

My Son the Waiter: A Jewish Tragedy & Still Not Famous will run March 22nd and 23rd at the Boca Black Box Center for the Arts. Tickets are on sale now and are available online at https://mysonthewaiter.com/ or by phone at 561-483-9036. Tickets range from $46.50 - $61.50.




MusicWorks Presents THE BUCKINGHAMS & THE BOX TOPS At The Parker, February 17 Photo
MusicWorks Presents THE BUCKINGHAMS & THE BOX TOPS At The Parker, February 17
MusicWorks is inviting fun-loving fans of Classic Folk and Blue-Eyed Soul to another memorable concert next week at The Parker, an intimate 1,168-seat theater located at 707 NE 8th Street in Fort Lauderdale (33304).
Christine Andreas LOVE IS GOOD to Play The Wick This Month Photo
Christine Andreas' LOVE IS GOOD to Play The Wick This Month
Christine Andreas will present her concert LOVE IS GOOD on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 8:00pm EST at The Wick Theatre in Boca Raton.
Violin Virtuoso Rachel Barton Pine Plays Pompano Beach Cultural Center Photo
Violin Virtuoso Rachel Barton Pine Plays Pompano Beach Cultural Center
Pompano Beach Cultural Center welcomes international violin phenom Rachel Barton Pine in A Woman of Substance, a joyful selection of string pieces in a variety of genres.
Streaming Play SMITHTOWN Starring Michael Urie, Ann Harada & More Returns to StudioWor Photo
Streaming Play SMITHTOWN Starring Michael Urie, Ann Harada & More Returns to StudioWorks
THE STUDIOS OF KEY WEST has announced the continuation of StudioWorks, a streaming theater series that brings innovative productions to at-home audiences. The final show of the season, Smithtown, is available now.

More Hot Stories For You


Christine Andreas' LOVE IS GOOD to Play The Wick This MonthChristine Andreas' LOVE IS GOOD to Play The Wick This Month
February 5, 2023

Christine Andreas will present her concert LOVE IS GOOD on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 8:00pm EST at The Wick Theatre in Boca Raton.
Streaming Play SMITHTOWN Starring Michael Urie, Ann Harada & More Returns to StudioWorksStreaming Play SMITHTOWN Starring Michael Urie, Ann Harada & More Returns to StudioWorks
February 3, 2023

THE STUDIOS OF KEY WEST has announced the continuation of StudioWorks, a streaming theater series that brings innovative productions to at-home audiences. The final show of the season, Smithtown, is available now.
Arts Garage Reschedules Book Signing and Discussion With Jill SwitzerArts Garage Reschedules Book Signing and Discussion With Jill Switzer
February 3, 2023

Marjorie Waldo, President & CEO of Arts Garage, has announced that the innovative and diverse nonprofit organization has rescheduled a book-signing and discussion of The Contemporary Singer's Blueprint: From Amateur to Professional and Beyond written by popular cabaret star Jill Switzer.
The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum & League Of Women Voters PBC To Co-Host Talk On Suffrage Era Postcards, March 1The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum & League Of Women Voters PBC To Co-Host Talk On Suffrage Era Postcards, March 1
February 2, 2023

The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum (SBRHM) has announced that it is co-hosting the upcoming Town Hall Talk “Vintage Tweets: Suffrage Era Postcards” with the nonpartisan League of Women Voters of Palm Beach County (LWVPBC).
Live and Local Concert Series Returns To Pompano BeachLive and Local Concert Series Returns To Pompano Beach
February 2, 2023

Pompano Beach Arts will expand the South Florida musical landscape by providing a stage for the area's best performers, in all genres, including rock & roll, hip-hop, gospel, reggae, blues, classic pop, jazz and more!
share