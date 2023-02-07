MY SON THE WAITER: A JEWISH TRAGEDY & STILL NOT FAMOUS Comes to The Boca Black Box Center For The Arts Next Month

Brad Zimmerman's newest show, My Son the Waiter: A Jewish Tragedy & Still Not Famous will make its South Florida debut March 22nd and 23rd at the Boca Black Box Center for the Arts.

Zimmerman's hilarious and poignant story is still universal in its message: If you embark upon the journey to follow your dream, and demonstrate the grit and passion required to 'make it' as an artist, the rewards that come from never giving up are very much worth the 'blood, sweat, and tears'.



"I have been working on this show for about 6 years," Zimmerman explains. "It is not a hybrid as the first piece was - which means half standup/half theatre. This is more of a play. As the first one does, it chronicles my journey - starting when I was very young - and takes the audience right up to the present. But it is done in more of a play format. There is lots of humor but also poignancy.



"The reason I started to work on this is that even while performing the first show it gave me a creative outlet - and without that, I wouldn't have known what to do with myself," he continues. "In this second piece I don't glaze over things...I dive into them more deeply than in the first piece, which I think makes for a more universal and relatable performance. And even if the audience is familiar with my story in general, they will find this play to be nothing like the first one. Of course," he concludes, "There are stories about my childhood and my education and my introduction to theatre and comedy and my social life ...and naturally... my mother!"

Brad Zimmerman moved to New York and 'temporarily' worked as a waiter for 29 years while pursuing his career as an actor. Eventually he got a role on the Sopranos and work as a comedian, opening for Joan Rivers for eight years, as well as for Brad Garrett, and George Carlin. His first show, My Son the Waiter: A Jewish Tragedy has played throughout the United States for over ten years.

My Son the Waiter: A Jewish Tragedy & Still Not Famous will run March 22nd and 23rd at the Boca Black Box Center for the Arts. Tickets are on sale now and are available online at https://mysonthewaiter.com/ or by phone at 561-483-9036. Tickets range from $46.50 - $61.50.