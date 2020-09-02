MOCA Engages Youth And Families With Free Virtual Art Education Programs This September

Programs include Virtual Teen Art Force, MOCA miniMAKERS and more.

Serving youth ages one through 18, the Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami (MOCA) is ensuring that kids stay connected to the arts with an array of free, creative art programs for the family. Programs include Virtual Teen Art Force, MOCA miniMAKERS and Sunday Stories. MOCA recognizes the need to enrich the cultural life of the community and connect with the community.

Virtual Teen Art Force

MOCA Teen Art Force is a one-of-a-kind, free, multidisciplinary art program that provides students with a foundation in the visual arts. Classes include a wide range of techniques including drawing, textile design, sculpture and printmaking. Registered students may choose one class per week, or all five, and are eligible for free art supplies available through contact-less pick up.

Cost: Free

Time: 4-6 p.m.

Ages: 13-17

Dates: Monday-Friday, Oct. 1-Dec. 18

How: For more information or to sign up, visit www.mocanomi.org/teenaf/ or email education@mocanomi.org.

Virtual MOCA miniMAKERS

Join MOCA every first and third Saturday of the month for virtual MOCA miniMAKERs with Edwin Creates. Children ages 6-12 are invited to enjoy this step-by-step virtual artmaking experience.

Cost: Free, this program is made possible with support from the North Miami Community Redevelopment Agency.

Time: 2 p.m.

Ages: 6-12

Dates: First and third Saturday of the month, Sept. 5 and 19; Oct. 3 and 17; Nov. 7 and 21; Dec. 5

How: The programs will be live at www.facebook.com/MOCANoMi. To register, visit https://111401.blackbaudhosting.com/111401/MOCA-miniMakers.

Virtual Sunday Stories

Tune in on the first Sunday of every month to MOCA's virtual Sunday Stories, a live story time for children ages 1-5 followed by a DIY early childhood art project.

Cost: Free

Time: 11:30 a.m.

Ages: 1-5

Schedule:

· Sept. 20: "Frida Kahlo and Her Animalitos" written by Monica Brown and illustrated by John Parra

· Oct. 4: "Islandborn" by Junot Díaz and Leo Espinosa

· Nov. 1: "Sweetest Kulu" by Celina Kalluk and Alexandria Neonakis

· Dec. 6: "Shante Keys and the New Year's Peas" by Gail Piernas-Davenport and Marion Eldridge

How: The programs will be live at www.facebook.com/MOCANoMi. To register, visit https://111401.blackbaudhosting.com/111401/MOCA-Sunday-Stories.

Live classes will be made available online following the event. MOCA has free at-home art projects available year-round, that pull inspiration from contemporary artists, techniques and accessible art making. For more information, visit https://mocanomi.org/category/education/art-at-home/

Shows View More Miami Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You