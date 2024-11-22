MJ THE MUSICAL Comes To South Florida in 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Arsht Center, Broward Center, and Broadway Across America have announced that individual tickets for MJ The Musical will go on sale starting November 22 at 10 a.m. Fans will have two opportunities to catch the Tony Award-winning musical beginning at the Arsht Center from March 18-23 and the Broward Center from April 8-20, 2025.

Tickets to MJ at the Arsht Center are $49-$199* and may be purchased now at arshtcenter.org or at the Arsht box office by calling (305) 949-6722. Tickets to MJ at the Broward Center start at $45.00* and may be purchased now at browardcenter.org or at the Broward Center AutoNation box office by calling 954-468-0222.

He is one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Now, Michael Jackson's unique and unparalleled artistry comes to South Florida in MJ, the multiple Tony Award-winning musical centered around the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour. Created by Tony Award-winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ goes beyond the singular moves and Signature Sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status. It's thrilling sold out crowds on Broadway, in cities across North America, and in London's West End…and now MJ is startin' somethin' in Miami and Fort Lauderdale as it makes its premiere at the Arsht Center in March 2025.

Jamaal Fields-Green plays the title role of ‘MJ' after achieving the distinction of being the first and only person to have played the role in all three global productions: on Broadway, on the National Tour and in London's West End. He is joined on tour by Jordan Markus (MJ – Alternate) who will play the role twice a week, Erik Hamilton (Michael), Josiah Benson (Little Michael), Bane Griffith (Little Michael), Devin Bowles (Joseph Jackson/Rob), J. Daughtry (Berry Gordy/Nick), Josh A. Dawson (Tito Jackson/Quincy Jones), Anthony J. Garcia (Alejandro), Bryce A. Holmes (Little Marlon), Cecilia Petrush (Rachel), Jed Resnick (Dave) and Anastasia Talley (Katherine Jackson/Kate).

The ensemble includes Jojo Carmichael (Swing/Dance Captain), Joshua Dawson (Swing), Alaman Diadhiou (MJ/Michael Standby), Croix DiIenno (Ensemble/Assistant Dance Captain), Kellie Drobnick (Ensemble), Zuri Noelle Ford (Swing), Ui-Seng François (Swing), Jahir L. Hipps (Swing), Amber Jackson (Ensemble), Faith Jones (Swing), Rajané Katurah (Swing), Matteo Marretta (Ensemble), Jay McKenzie (Ensemble), Kendrick Mitchell (Swing), Zion Mikhail Pradier (Swing), Avilon Trust Tate (Ensemble), Brion Marquis Watson (Ensemble), Charles P. Way (Swing) and Malcolm Miles Young (Ensemble).

The MJ creative team features Scenic Design by two-time Tony and Emmy Award winner Derek McLane, Lighting Design by seven-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, Costume Design by Tony and Emmy Award winner Paul Tazewell, Sound Design by Tony Award winner Gareth Owen, Projection Design by two-time Tony Award nominee Peter Nigrini, Hair & Wig Design by two-time Emmy Award nominee Charles G. LaPointe and Makeup Design by Emmy nominee Joe Dulude II. The creative team also features Musical Supervision by Tony Award nominee David Holcenberg, Orchestrations and Arrangements by David Holcenberg and Tony Award winner Jason Michael Webb, and Music Direction by Nathanael Wilkerson and Jason Yarcho. Casting by The Telsey Office / Rachel Hoffman, CSA, Lindsay Levine, CSA.

The MJ First National Tour is general managed by Bespoke Theatricals. The stage management team is led by Production Stage Manager Nicole Olson, Stage Manager Xavier Khan and Assistant Stage Managers

Alexander Pierce, Christopher K Anaya-Gorman and Lauren Taylor Winston. The company management team is led by Company Manager Justin T. Scholl and Assistant Company Manager Bianca Jean-Charles.

