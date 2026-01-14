MAURITUS Comes to Riverside Theatre

🎭 NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Riverside Theatre will continue its season with Mauritius, a razor-sharp, suspenseful drama by Pulitzer Prize–winning playwright Theresa Rebeck. Part psychological thriller, part high-stakes mystery, Mauritius plunges audiences into the shadowy, competitive world of rare stamp collecting—where a single discovery can be worth a fortune, and trust is the most dangerous currency of all. Mauritius is part of the Bobbie Olsen Series on the Waxlax Stage. Sponsored by Bobbie Olsen and Riverside Theatre’s Patron Producers, Mauritius plays Riverside Theatre February 3–22, 2026.

When her mother dies after a lifetime of bad choices and an expensive illness, young Jackie is left with overwhelming debt and one possible lifeline: a mysterious stamp collection she barely understands. Hoping it might be valuable, she brings it to Philip, a brusque and arrogant stamp dealer who refuses to even examine the collection without a hefty fee. Enter Dennis, a charming former collector and small-time grifter down on his luck, who offers to help Jackie uncover the truth behind the stamps’ worth.

As alliances shift and motives collide, the stakes rise quickly. Are the stamps genuine—or an elaborate forgery? And who is telling the truth? What begins as a negotiation turns into a tense battle of wits, revealing how far people will go when money, pride, and obsession are on the line.

With crackling dialogue and escalating tension, Mauritius explores themes of trust, desperation, and the seductive pull of value—both financial and personal. The play builds relentlessly toward a stunning conclusion that keeps audiences guessing until the very end.

Riverside Theatre’s production of Mauritius is directed by Steve Umberger and stars Dayna Palya (Jackie), Rod Brogan (Dennis), Liam Craig (Philip), Katharine McLeod (Mary) and Wynn Harmon (Sterling).

The creative team includes Emily Luongo (Scenic Designer), Anna Hillbery (Costume Designer), Genny Wynn (Lighting Designer), Anthony Narciso (Sound Designer), Audrey M. Brown (Production Stage Manager) and Sarah Nicholson (Assistant Stage Manager). Casting was conducted in New York City by The Wojcik Casting Team.