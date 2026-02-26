42ND STREET and BEEHIVE: THE 60S MUSICAL Added to Delray Beach Playhouse Season

🎭 NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Delray Beach Playhouse has announced two full-scale productions as part of its Summer Musicals at the Delray Beach Playhouse series, marking the first time the theater will present two summer musicals in one season.

The Main Stage will present 42ND STREET from August 21 through September 13, followed by BEEHIVE: THE 60S MUSICAL from September 17 through September 27. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 27, with prices starting at $45.

Featuring music by Harry Warren, lyrics by Al Dubin, and a book by Michael Stewart and Mark Bramble, 42ND STREET is known for its tap-heavy choreography and songs including “We’re in the Money,” “Shuffle Off to Buffalo,” and the title number.

Created by Larry Gallagher, BEEHIVE: THE 60S MUSICAL is a jukebox musical celebrating 1960s pop and soul, featuring songs popularized by artists including The Supremes, Aretha Franklin, Janis Joplin, and Tina Turner.

Both productions will take place on the Playhouse Main Stage as part of the theater’s expanded summer programming.