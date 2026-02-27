Miami MoCAAD Brings History To Life With Youth-Focused Arts And Technology Activation

🎭 NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

In celebration of Youth Arts Month this March, the Miami Museum of Contemporary Art of the African Diaspora (Miami MoCAAD) is inviting youth, families, and community members to experience ARt, Tech & Culture: From History to Hyper-Reality, a multidisciplinary, youth-centered arts and technology activation on Saturday, March 21, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the North Dade Regional Library (2455 NW 183rd St, Miami Gardens, FL 33056).

The event is part of Telling Overtown Stories, Saying Their Names, a Mobile Interactive Mural Exhibition currently on view in the library lobby through the end of March. The exhibition transforms the library into a vibrant cultural hub, featuring three interactive murals that explore the history and enduring legacy of Historic Overtown through visual art, oral histories, and augmented reality.

"Art has always been a vehicle for truth-telling and community connection," said Marilyn Holifield, Board Chair of Miami MoCAAD. "With ARt, Tech & Culture: From History to Hyper-Reality, we are empowering young people to see themselves as both inheritors and creators of history. By merging technology with Historic Overtown's legacy, these stories are not only remembered-they are experienced, reimagined, and carried forward by the next generation."

Miami-based artist Anthony 'Mojo' Reed II will lead an artist talk on his mural Overtown: Our Family Tree, which honors Lawson E. Thomas and Miami's early civil rights leadership. Other featured murals include International Longshoremen Local 1416 by Reginald O'Neal, which celebrates Black waterfront workers who helped build Miami's economy, and Overtown Pitch: Game Changers by Stefan Smith, which highlights soccer, youth empowerment, and inclusion.

Following the talk, youth participants will engage in hands-on augmented and virtual reality art experiences, creating immersive works rooted in cultural memory, personal narrative, and community history.

Through this activation, Miami MoCAAD brings together art, history, and technology to make Black Miami's cultural heritage accessible and engaging for young people, families, and the wider community. The event is free and open to the public.